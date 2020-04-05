Ravencrest

Ravencrest - High Volume Breakout (Self-Managing EA) is a professional Expert Advisor built for Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments on MT5. Rather than reacting to every price swing, it continuously monitors market structure in the background, and only steps into the market once its internal breakout-confirmation conditions genuinely qualify. Ravencrest does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques.

Every trade is protected by a real broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit, and every open position is actively managed afterward — with staged partial profit-taking, automatic breakeven protection, and optional trailing, so the EA keeps working the trade long after entry.

Important note: Ravencrest is built for patient, selective trading — not for aggressive traders chasing constant market activity. Its breakout-qualification process is intentionally strict, which means it will sit out of the market for extended periods rather than force a trade. If you're looking for a high-frequency, always-in-the-market system, this EA is not the right fit.

Key Features

  • Universal Symbol Compatibility – Works on Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments — fully configurable, not hardcoded to a single market or timeframe
  • Structural Breakout Confirmation Engine – Identifies significant price levels as they form and waits for a genuinely qualified breakout before considering an entry, filtering out weak or premature moves
  • Staged Trade Management – Positions are scaled out in stages as price moves in your favor, with automatic breakeven protection and optional trailing on the remaining position — turning a single entry into a fully managed trade lifecycle
  • Flexible Take Profit / Stop Loss – Choose between the EA's built-in structure-based exit logic or a fixed-distance Take Profit/Stop Loss, independently switchable to match your style
  • Spread & Exposure Filters – Configurable maximum spread filter and a hard cap on concurrent open trades, so the EA stays disciplined in fast or illiquid conditions
  • Smart Margin & Position Sizing – Automatically caps position size against available free margin, so trades are sized appropriately (or skipped) instead of being rejected outright
  • Broker-Validated Order Placement – Every Stop Loss / Take Profit is checked and adjusted against the broker's real minimum stop distance before being sent, preventing invalid-stop rejections
  • Risk-Based or Fixed Lot Sizing – Trade with a fixed lot size or automatic risk-percentage-based position sizing, with a hard lot-size safety cap
  • Live Performance Dashboard – A real-time on-chart panel showing trade statistics, win rate, streaks, gross/net profit, drawdown, balance/equity, and active managed trades at a glance

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: Any (Gold Recommended)
  • Timeframe: Fully configurable to suit your trading style
  • Leverage: Minimum 1:30
  • Deposit: Minimum $200

Lot Size Recommendations

  • $200 – $500 Balance: 0.01 lots
  • $501 – $1,000 Balance: 0.01 – 0.02 lots
  • $1,000+ Balance: 0.01 – 0.02 lots for every $1,000 in your account
  • For Prop Firms: Use 0.01 lots for every $5,000 balance

Advanced Features

1. Staged Position Management Rather than treating every trade as a single fixed target, Ravencrest scales out in stages as the market moves in its favor — locking in partial profit, protecting the remainder at breakeven, and optionally trailing what's left. It's an extra layer of discipline built on top of the core entry logic.

2. Universal Error Prevention Before every order, Ravencrest runs a full pre-flight check: margin availability, position sizing against free margin, and broker-specific stop-distance validation — so trades are never lost to a rejected order.

3. Live Performance Dashboard A clean, real-time on-chart dashboard tracks trade statistics, win rate, streaks, and profit/loss figures, giving full transparency into how the EA is performing at any moment.

Why Choose Ravencrest?

Ravencrest isn't built to trade constantly — it's built to trade selectively, waiting for genuinely qualified conditions rather than forcing entries. By combining a patient confirmation process with fully managed trade execution and robust error prevention, it's designed for traders who prioritize consistency and discipline over frequency.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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