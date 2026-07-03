Matrix Scalper SMC With Auto Recovery
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 7.0
- Обновлено: 9 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Matrix Scalper SMC + Auto Recovery V5
The Ultimate Institutional Grade Scalping System for Gold & Majors
Overview
🥷 Stealth Mode (Anti-Stop Hunt)
📈 Advanced Trade Management
* **Supported Pairs**: Specifically optimized for **Gold (XAUUSD)**, but highly effective on major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY).
* **Timeframes**: M15 (M15 recommended and best for balanced scalping).
* **Minimum Balance**: $1000 (Standard or Raw Spread Accounts).
* **Don't Use High lot size, don't risk with your account and money by using high lot size.
* **Higher Lot Size means Higher drawdown.
* **For Balance**: $500 (Maximum Lot Size 0.02 to 0.05).
* **For Balance**: $1000 (Maximum Lot Size 0.04 to 0.06).
* **For Balance**: $2000 (Maximum Lot Size 0.05 to 0.15).
* **Broker**: A low-latency VPS and a broker with raw spreads/low commission is highly recommended for Stealth Mode execution.
Safe Parameters: Choose how you need to set your Take profit / Stop loss either in Money or Distance. (Bot will make Auto Calculate)
|Trading Pair
|XAU/USD
|XAU/USD
|Min Lot Size
|0.05
|0.05
|Max Lot Size
|0.1
|0.15
|Time Frame
|15 Min
|15 Min
|Take Profit
|10$ (Money)
|10$ (Distance)
|Stop Loss
|15$ (Money)
|15$ (Distance)
|Spread
|0.80
|0.80
|Min ATR
|1.5
|1.5
|Max ATR
|12
|12
|Stealth Mode
|True
|True
|Deposit
|2000$
|2000$
|Max DrawDown
|not less than 40%
|Daily Loss Limit
|Depend on User
|Depend on User
|Screenshot Ref
|1
|2
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1. Attach the EA to an M5 Gold chart.
2. Select your Risk Percentage or Fixed Lot Size.
3. Define your **Daily Loss Limit** in the Safety inputs.
4. Ensure "Auto Trading" is enabled.
5. Don't forget to adjust your inputs.
6. If you decide to enable MTF, you need to know that it will reduce the number of trades.
7. Watch the dynamic on-chart dashboard track the real-time SMC structures and manage your capital!
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Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk. The Auto-Recovery feature relies on grid-style mathematics; please ensure you trade with an appropriate starting lot size and sufficient capital to support drawdown. Always test on a Demo account before trading live funds.
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