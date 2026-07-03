Matrix Scalper SMC With Auto Recovery

Matrix Scalper SMC + Auto Recovery V5 The Ultimate Institutional Grade Scalping System for Gold & Majors













Overview

**Matrix Scalper SMC V2** is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered to trade alongside institutional order flow. By utilizing advanced **Smart Money Concepts (SMC)**, this bot avoids retail traps by entering the market exclusively on verified Liquidity Sweeps and strong Market Structure Shifts (MSS).





When the market is favorable, the bot acts as a highly accurate sniper. When the market turns against a position, the proprietary **Auto-Recovery Algorithm** activates, mathematically turning losing trades into overall break-even or profitable closures without relying on reckless standard martingales.





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





🌟 Key Features





🏛️ Institutional SMC Logic

Trades based on true market mechanics, not lagging indicators. The EA detects algorithmic Liquidity Sweeps and subsequent Market Structure Shifts (MSS) to enter trades right as the banks step into the market.





🛡️ Smart Auto-Recovery Engine

Losing a trade is part of the business, but letting it hit your stop loss doesn't have to be. The Auto-Recovery module kicks in when a trade goes into drawdown, executing highly calculated cost-averaging zones to exit the entire basket in profit on the very next pullback.



🥷 Stealth Mode (Anti-Stop Hunt)

Hide your true Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from your broker. The EA manages your risk entirely within its internal memory and executes market orders to close positions, ensuring you are never targeted by broker stop-hunting algorithms.





⛔ Ironclad Capital Protection

* **Custom Daily Loss Limit**: You define your maximum daily pain threshold. If the loss limit is hit, the bot locks down and stops trading immediately until you manually reactivate it, protecting you from catastrophic blown accounts.

* **Max Spread Filter**: Prevents the bot from entering trades during high-spread volatile events or rollover hours.





📰 Built-In News & Session Filters

Never get caught in an unexpected NFP or CPI spike again. The built-in News Filter pauses trading X minutes before and after major macroeconomic events. Furthermore, you can strictly define your trading windows (e.g., London and New York sessions only).



📈 Advanced Trade Management

* **Dynamic Breakeven**: Secures the trade at entry once the first profit target is hit.

* **Multi-Mode Trailing Stop**: Supports standard ATR trailing, Bar-by-bar trailing, and institutional Chandelier Exit trailing to squeeze every last pip out of a running trend.





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





⚙️ Recommended Settings

* **Supported Pairs**: Specifically optimized for **Gold (XAUUSD)**, but highly effective on major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY).

* **Timeframes**: M15 (M15 recommended and best for balanced scalping).

* **Minimum Balance**: $1000 (Standard or Raw Spread Accounts). * **Don't Use High lot size, don't risk with your account and money by using high lot size. * **Higher Lot Size means Higher drawdown.

* **For Balance**: $500 (Maximum Lot Size 0.02 to 0.05). * **For Balance**: $1000 (Maximum Lot Size 0.04 to 0.06). * **For Balance**: $2000 (Maximum Lot Size 0.05 to 0.15).



* **Broker**: A low-latency VPS and a broker with raw spreads/low commission is highly recommended for Stealth Mode execution.



Safe Parameters: Choose how you need to set your Take profit / Stop loss either in Money or Distance. (Bot will make Auto Calculate) Trading Pair XAU/USD XAU/USD Min Lot Size 0.05 0.05 Max Lot Size 0.1 0.15 Time Frame 15 Min 15 Min Take Profit 10$ (Money) 10$ (Distance) Stop Loss 15$ (Money) 15$ (Distance) Spread 0.80 0.80 Min ATR 1.5 1.5 Max ATR 12 12 Stealth Mode True True Deposit 2000$ 2000$ Max DrawDown not less than 40% Daily Loss Limit Depend on User Depend on User Screenshot Ref 1 2



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





🚀 How to Set Up

1. Attach the EA to an M5 Gold chart.

2. Select your Risk Percentage or Fixed Lot Size.

3. Define your **Daily Loss Limit** in the Safety inputs.

4. Ensure "Auto Trading" is enabled. 5. Don't forget to adjust your inputs. 6. If you decide to enable MTF, you need to know that it will reduce the number of trades.

7. Watch the dynamic on-chart dashboard track the real-time SMC structures and manage your capital! -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk. The Auto-Recovery feature relies on grid-style mathematics; please ensure you trade with an appropriate starting lot size and sufficient capital to support drawdown. Always test on a Demo account before trading live funds. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



