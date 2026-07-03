Matrix Scalper SMC With Auto Recovery

                                                                                           Matrix Scalper SMC + Auto Recovery V5

                                                                      The Ultimate Institutional Grade Scalping System for Gold & Majors




Overview

**Matrix Scalper SMC V2** is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered to trade alongside institutional order flow. By utilizing advanced **Smart Money Concepts (SMC)**, this bot avoids retail traps by entering the market exclusively on verified Liquidity Sweeps and strong Market Structure Shifts (MSS). 

When the market is favorable, the bot acts as a highly accurate sniper. When the market turns against a position, the proprietary **Auto-Recovery Algorithm** activates, mathematically turning losing trades into overall break-even or profitable closures without relying on reckless standard martingales.

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🌟 Key Features

🏛️ Institutional SMC Logic
Trades based on true market mechanics, not lagging indicators. The EA detects algorithmic Liquidity Sweeps and subsequent Market Structure Shifts (MSS) to enter trades right as the banks step into the market.

🛡️ Smart Auto-Recovery Engine
Losing a trade is part of the business, but letting it hit your stop loss doesn't have to be. The Auto-Recovery module kicks in when a trade goes into drawdown, executing highly calculated cost-averaging zones to exit the entire basket in profit on the very next pullback.


🥷 Stealth Mode (Anti-Stop Hunt)

Hide your true Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from your broker. The EA manages your risk entirely within its internal memory and executes market orders to close positions, ensuring you are never targeted by broker stop-hunting algorithms.

Ironclad Capital Protection
*   **Custom Daily Loss Limit**: You define your maximum daily pain threshold. If the loss limit is hit, the bot locks down and stops trading immediately until you manually reactivate it, protecting you from catastrophic blown accounts.
*   **Max Spread Filter**: Prevents the bot from entering trades during high-spread volatile events or rollover hours.

📰 Built-In News & Session Filters
Never get caught in an unexpected NFP or CPI spike again. The built-in News Filter pauses trading X minutes before and after major macroeconomic events. Furthermore, you can strictly define your trading windows (e.g., London and New York sessions only).


📈 Advanced Trade Management

*   **Dynamic Breakeven**: Secures the trade at entry once the first profit target is hit.
*   **Multi-Mode Trailing Stop**: Supports standard ATR trailing, Bar-by-bar trailing, and institutional Chandelier Exit trailing to squeeze every last pip out of a running trend.

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⚙️ Recommended Settings

*   **Supported Pairs**: Specifically optimized for **Gold (XAUUSD)**, but highly effective on major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY).

*   **Timeframes**: M15 (M15 recommended and best for balanced scalping).

*   **Minimum Balance**: $1000 (Standard or Raw Spread Accounts).

*   **Don't Use High lot size, don't risk with your account and money by using high lot size.

*   **Higher Lot Size means Higher drawdown.

*   **For Balance**: $500 (Maximum Lot Size 0.02 to 0.05).

*   **For Balance**: $1000 (Maximum Lot Size 0.04 to 0.06).

*   **For Balance**: $2000 (Maximum Lot Size 0.05 to 0.15).

*   **Broker**: A low-latency VPS and a broker with raw spreads/low commission is highly recommended for Stealth Mode execution.


Safe Parameters: Choose how you need to set your Take profit / Stop loss either in Money or Distance. (Bot will make Auto Calculate)

Trading Pair  XAU/USD XAU/USD
Min Lot Size 0.05 0.05
Max Lot Size 0.1 0.15
Time Frame 15 Min 15 Min
Take Profit 10$ (Money) 10$ (Distance)
Stop Loss 15$ (Money) 15$ (Distance)
Spread 0.80 0.80
Min ATR 1.5 1.5
Max ATR 12 12
Stealth Mode True True
Deposit   2000$  2000$
Max DrawDown  not less than 40%  
Daily Loss Limit  Depend on User  Depend on User
Screenshot Ref                       1                     2



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🚀 How to Set Up

1. Attach the EA to an M5 Gold chart.

2. Select your Risk Percentage or Fixed Lot Size.

3. Define your **Daily Loss Limit** in the Safety inputs.

4. Ensure "Auto Trading" is enabled.

5. Don't forget to adjust your inputs.

6. If you decide to enable MTF, you need to know that it will reduce the number of trades.

7. Watch the dynamic on-chart dashboard track the real-time SMC structures and manage your capital!

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Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk. The Auto-Recovery feature relies on grid-style mathematics; please ensure you trade with an appropriate starting lot size and sufficient capital to support drawdown. Always test on a Demo account before trading live funds.

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Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
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Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
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️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
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SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
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Li Yin Fang
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PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Stealth 150 DE40
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Простите за выдающуюся доходность 340% годовых! Да, вы всё правильно прочитали: такие результаты тестирования в 340% годовых почти что неприлично хороши. Но, пожалуйста, не поймите меня неправильно — это не маркетинговый трюк, а результат чистого программирования и честных бэктестов. Конечно, такие "сказочные" доходности не могут сохраняться вечно, ведь через несколько лет любой советник в тесте сталкивается с ограничениями по объёму лота. Тем не менее: Stealth 150 DE40 показывает, на что
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