Midnight Venus EA

Midnight Venus: A Smart Money Concepts EA for XAU/USD

Midnight Venus is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for trading gold (XAU/USD) that embodies the principles of Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It stands apart from typical EAs through its strict adherence to a risk-first philosophy and a meticulously engineered architecture that prioritizes capital preservation above all else.

Unwavering Commitment to Risk Management

Unlike EAs that chase high win rates, Midnight Venus is built on a foundation of structural risk control. It features:

  • Advanced Position Sizing: The EA calculates lot sizes based on a fixed percentage of your account balance, equity, or free margin, ensuring that every trade's risk is mathematically defined relative to the current account state.

  • Hard Structural Stops: Stop-losses are never fixed-pip or discretionary. They are dynamically placed beyond structural invalidation points of Order Blocks, using a configurable buffer. This ensures every trade has a clear and logical "point of failure" derived from market structure.

  • Multi-Layer Loss Limits: The EA includes daily and weekly loss limits to protect your account from drawdown, automatically disabling new entries when these thresholds are breached.

Intelligent & Confluent Signal Generation

The EA aligns its entries with the "smart money" by identifying key market structures and using a confluence of factors to generate high-probability signals.

  • Multi-Timeframe Bias: It uses a higher timeframe (HTF) to define the overall trend and a lower timeframe (LTF) for precise entries, acting as a powerful filter to avoid trading against the dominant market flow.

  • Order Block Focus: The core of its entry logic relies on fresh Order Blocks, requiring them to be active and untapped. This ensures trades are placed at institutional levels, often with the added confluence of Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) for higher probability setups.

  • Structural Break Detection: The EA dynamically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) events, using them as triggers for tradeable setups. This focuses the EA on momentum shifts and trend confirmations rather than random price movements.

Robust Execution and Management

Midnight Venus is engineered for reliability and precision, featuring comprehensive trade management tools.

  • Automated Trade Management: It includes a complete management suite with partial profit-taking at pre-defined R-multiples (1R, 2R, 3R), a dynamic break-even trigger to eliminate risk, and a structural trailing stop that locks in profits as price moves in your favor.

  • Protective Filters: The EA is equipped with several protective measures, including:

    • Session/Kill Zone Filters: It can be configured to only trade during major sessions (Asian, London, NY), aligning with periods of heightened volatility.

    • News Blackout: It automatically avoids entering trades during high-impact news events, preventing erratic market behavior from harming your account.

    • Circuit Breakers: It monitors spread and volatility (ATR) to pause trading during extreme market conditions.

Elegant, Error-Handled Architecture

The code's design emphasizes stability and professionalism. It uses a clear object-oriented structure (one class per concern), making it maintainable and reliable. Extensive safeguards have been implemented, such as:

  • OrderCheck Validation: It pre-validates all trades against the broker's rules for stops and limits, preventing costly rejections and ensuring orders are accepted on the first attempt.

  • Dynamic Price Normalization: It rigorously normalizes all price levels to the broker's tick grid, eliminating common "invalid stops" errors caused by floating-point precision issues.

  • Automatic Margin Checks: It pre-calculates required margin before sending an order, scaling the lot size down if necessary to prevent "not enough money" rejections.

The Perfect Partner for Gold Trading

Midnight Venus is more than just a backtested strategy; it is a fully-fledged trading system that excels in the nuanced and volatile gold market. Its focus on structural analysis, institutional-level zones, and ironclad risk management makes it a powerful and reliable tool for traders who understand that the secret to success in FX is not just finding the right entry, but protecting your capital above all else.


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Эксперты
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Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
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Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
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John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
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Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
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Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
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X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
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Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
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Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Эксперты
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Эксперты
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Эксперты
Простите за выдающуюся доходность 340% годовых! Да, вы всё правильно прочитали: такие результаты тестирования в 340% годовых почти что неприлично хороши. Но, пожалуйста, не поймите меня неправильно — это не маркетинговый трюк, а результат чистого программирования и честных бэктестов. Конечно, такие "сказочные" доходности не могут сохраняться вечно, ведь через несколько лет любой советник в тесте сталкивается с ограничениями по объёму лота. Тем не менее: Stealth 150 DE40 показывает, на что
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