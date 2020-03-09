Echo Simulator Trader v3 expands the simulation engine of v2 with 5 independent Property Sets (P1–P5). Each set can run on its own timeframe, magic number, position limits, and pip-interval grid logic — allowing you to test and run completely different strategies simultaneously within one EA.

Simulated trades feed into a unified performance analyzer that decides which strategies graduate to real trading. With enhanced multi-magic support, pip-based round-level entries (mean reversion or breakout), and all the risk tools from v1, this is ideal for building many stategies and executing large sample sise of positions without using terminals real trade count.

This EA system is designed to validate the strategies through simulation before risking real capital. The multi-property set support allows for complex multi-strategy implementations.





Features:





Daily Trading Schedule Control: Full per-day trading times (Sunday–Friday) with flexible formats (e.g., "00:00-23:59", "02:30-04:30,08:30-12:30", "14,16-17:30", "5,7,11" ).

Prevents trading during unwanted hours/sessions.

5 Independent Property Sets (P1–P5) with individual timeframes (M1 to H1), max positions, magic numbers, and pip-interval grids.

Advanced Pip Interval Trading (configurable round levels for grid/mean-reversion/breakout).

Unified Simulation Engine with separate LONG/SHORT performance tracking per symbol and per property set.

Intelligent Real Trade Execution based on passed filters across all simulated strategies.

Full Risk Management Suite: Symbol-level equity caps, per-trade floating P/L controls, step breakeven, dynamic TP trailing, trade expiration, daily profit close, and Friday protection.

Enhanced Logging & Visualization of multi-strategy performance.

PairsSet1–10 support with per-property magic tracking.





Effective Uses:





The Trading Times feature gives you complete control over when your EA opens trades.

Set specific trading hours for each day of the week, allowing you to trade only during your preferred market sessions, avoid high-impact news events, or test strategies during specific time windows.

Run multiple distinct strategies (scalping on M5, swing on H1, grid on specific intervals) in true parallel simulation.

Compare and optimize different risk profiles before committing real money.

Create diversified portfolios where only the best-performing simulated logics go live.

Develop and backtest complex multi-timeframe or multi-style systems safely.

Professional-grade risk oversight for accounts running several EAs.





v3.0 Overview:





Simulated to Real trade tracking and execution

Enhanced Performance filtering system

Magic number performance tracking

Per-day trading times control

Multi-property set support (5 different trade property sets: P1-P5)

Multi-timeframe trading (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1)

Multi-magic number support for different strategies

PIP interval trading (round levels)





1. Trading Properties





Property Sets (P1-P5)

Each property set has:

All Supportd Timeframes

Max positions (long/short)

Max total trades

Magic number

PIP interval settings

Performance Tracking

SimulatedPerformance: Tracks all simulated trades by symbol and magic number

RealPerformance: Tracks actual trade performance

RankedPair: Rankings for display





2. Per-Trade and Global Management System





Max floating profit/loss limits

Breakeven logic with step locking

TP trailing with dynamic adjustment

Emergency override for extreme losses

Symbol-Level Management (Total P/L):

Total floating equity limits

Total profit/loss thresholds

Emergency override for aggregate positions





3. Expiration & Time Management





Global expiration settings (up to 730 hours/30 days)

Day profit close at specified time

Friday exit capabilities

Skip closing hours configuration





4. Two Filter Modes





Standard Filters: Two Stage Specific Performance-based (net profit, profit factor, win rate, drawdown).

Ranked Filters: Baseline Performance with (net profit, profit factor, win rate, drawdown) thresholds for ranking.





5. Backtest Support





Full backtest compatibility

Simulated trades in testing mode

performance tracking





"NOTE"

Backtest works best within 5-day period any longer may cause issues.

History mismatch will stop backtest trades from generating while backtest is running.

Keep display ranked filters "false" for backtesting.





"BE AWARE!"

Once the EA is reloaded or restarted "ALL" Simulation and Real Trading Metrics will "RESET" and "ALL" trading management functions will stop once the EA is Removed.

Unless manually managing opened trades, will recommend closing all trades once the EA is removed.