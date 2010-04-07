Multi Replicator Copier For MT4 MT5

Multi Replicator Copier - MT4 Utility

Unleash the power of seamless trade replication with Multi Replicator Copier, The Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders seeking speed and efficiency! This innovative tool automates routine tasks and simplifies multi-account management, allowing you to replicate trades across multiple terminals with unmatched speed and accuracy. Whether you're managing a single strategy or a complex portfolio, Multi Replicator Copier ensures every move is mirrored effortlessly. utility empowers both novice and expert traders to optimize their trading experience. 


Why Choose Multi Replicator Copier?

Instant Trade Duplication: Copy every trade in real-time, under 0.5 seconds, compatible with Multiple Receivers And Masters!

Multi-Symbol Mastery: Expand your portfolio across countless currency pairs.

Flexible Control: Customize lot sizes, and symbol Mapping between accounts

Prop Firm Friendly: Ability to invert trades used by prop firm for hedging techniques .


Effortless Setup: Plug-and-play design for traders of all levels.




Video Multi Replicator Copier For MT4 MT5
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Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Продвинутая система контроля рисков и управления сделками для MT4 Бесплатная версия: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Обзор Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) — это полнофункциональная утилита для MetaTrader 4, предназначенная для профессионального управления рисками, автоматизации сделок и обеспечения строгой торговой дисциплины. Система защищает капитал, контролирует дневную просадку, автоматически устанавливает SL/TP, обеспечивает быстрые команды управле
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
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Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Утилиты
Если нужен советник по сигналах   любого стрелочного индикатора   - эта утилита однозначно вам поможет.  Вы сможете, с помощью этой утилиты сформировать неограниченное количество советников по ВАШИХ сигналах , с вашим набором настроек, с вашим копирайтом и полным исходным кодом . Вы сможете неограниченно использовать полученные советники, в том числе размещать на Маркете и других ресурсах.  Бесплатная простая версия скрипта для генерации,  которая поможет вам понять принцип работы - вот Что дела
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
Панель FFx Hidden Manager предназначена для управления ордерами прямо на графике. Особенности: Уровни тейк-профит, стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп скрыты Для каждого ордера на графике есть отдельная линия Перетащите необходимую линию, чтобы изменить уровни тейк-профит/стоп-лосс Функция автоматического перетаскивания уровня стоп-лосс в безубыток, когда достигнут йровень тейк-профит 1 Возможность выбора типа тейк-профита/стоп-лосса (в пунктах или по цене) Возможность выбора типа трейлинг-стопа (в пунк
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
Панель FFx Risk Calculator поможет вам легко рассчитать размер ваших трейдов, стоп-лоссов или риска прямо на графике. Особенности продукта: Параметры для расчета: Risk (риск), Stop Loss (стоп-лосс) или Lot Size (размер лота) Панель показывает, допустимо ли использовать данный размер лота при текущем значении свободной маржи на счете Кнопка для свертывания/развертывания панели Возможность перетащить панель в любое место на графике Применение Выберите параметр для расчета. Расчет будет основан на
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
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Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
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News Trader Pro - это уникальный робот, который позволяет торговать по новостям. Он загружает все новости с нескольких популярных сайтов Forex. Вы можете выбрать любую новость и заранее задать стратегию торговли. News Trader Pro начнет торговать в соответствии с выбранной стратегией автоматически, как только выйдет новость. Выход новости дает возможность заработать, поскольку изменения в цене в этот момент могут быть значительными. С появлением данного инструмента торговать по новостям стало про
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 9). Панель работает в двух режимах: 1. Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения 2. Watcher mode: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения В это
NickZ Tool
Nicolas Zouein
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Продукт экономит время, которое вы тратите на открытие/закрытие сделок, установку отложенных ордеров и изменение многочисленных уровней стоп-лосса и тейк-профита (TP/SL) в пипсах или по значению цены. Если вам нужно быстро установить несколько отложенных ордеров (Buy Stop, Sell Stop) на определенном расстоянии друг от друга, этот скрипт избавит вас от рутинных действий! Перетащите скрипт на график. Он будет работать только с ордерами, установленными на данном символе. Параметры скрипта: Close O
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4.95 (22)
Утилиты
Эта гибко настраиваемая панель для торговли вручную также позволяет автоматизировать некоторые торговые действия, такие как оповещения, открытие, закрытие и частичное закрытие сделок, доливки, установка отложенных ордеров, настройки стоп-лосса, тейк-профита и многое другое. Предусмотрены интерактивные элементы управления на графике, такие как поля для галочек и кнопки. Советник включает функции управления капиталом, новостных событий, скрытый стоп-лосс, тейк-профит и отложенные ордера, трейлинг-
Binary Options Copier Remote
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Программа Binary Options Copier Remote позволяет копировать сделки по бинарным опционам между разными счетами MetaTrader 4, установленных на разных компьютерах. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Провайдер может выдать до 10 бесплатных лицензий на получение сигналов. Это означает, что 10 пользователей могут копировать сигналы провайдера, используя бесплатный продукт Binary Options Receiver Free . Начиная с
One Click FX Panel
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5 (2)
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Панель проста в использовании и является отличным помощником в управлении вашими позициями и ордерами. Также можно изменять значение риска, введя его прямо на панели. Одно нажатие кнопки, и операция совершена! Возможные операции: ПОКУПКА/ПРОДАЖА Безубыток Сплит Закрытие всех позиций Хеджинг Закрытие только позиций на ПОКУПКУ Закрытие только позиций на ПРОДАЖУ Закрытие ВСЕХ отложенных ордеров Разворот всех позиций Посмотрите видео и убедитесь, насколько панель проста в применении. Входные парам
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel
Satyam Shivam
Утилиты
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel – продвинутая торговая панель для установки отложенных ордеров. Позволяет устанавливать одновременно два разнонаправленных отложенных ордера. Оба ордера сопровождаются стоп-лоссом и тейк-профитом. Сработавший отложенный ордер становится рыночным, несработавший удаляется (один ордер отменяет другой). Панель рассчитывает размер лота в соответствии с параметром Risk (%). Трейдеру необходимо указать параметры Buy Stop Price, Sell Stop Price, Stop Loss и Take Profit. Затем о
Chart Manager
Gi-Seok Im
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Индикатор позволяет сменить таймфрейм и инструменты сразу на нескольких графиках. Если у вас одновременно запущено много графиков (10-20 и более) в одном терминале, смена таймфрейма и установка нужных инструментов становятся трудоемкой задачей. Если вам нужно запустить на графике много индикаторов с настройками, отличающимися от установленных по умолчанию, в конце концов вы можете бросить это дело из-за его утомительности, и в итоге индикаторы окажутся не на всех нужных вам графиках. То же самое
Price Action DashBoard
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Price Action Dashboard - это инновационная утилита для помощи трейдерам в контролировании большого числа финансовых инструментов. Эта утилита предназначена автоматически предлагать сигналы и ценовые условия. Dashboard анализирует все основные таймфреймы, предлагая условия ценовых действий с помощью графических элементов. Dashboard может подсказать вам силу тренда, определяющего направление движения, это незаменимый инструмент для тех, кто хочет самостоятельно открывать позиции, используя индикат
Elliott Wave Counter
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Elliott Wave Counter — это панель для быстрой и удобной ручной разметки волн Эллиотта. Можно выбрать цвет и уровень оценок. Также есть функции для удаления последней разметки и всей разметки, сделанной инструментом. Разметка производится в один клик. Нажмите пять раз - будет пять волн! Счетчик волн Эллиотта станет отличным инструментом как для начинающих, так и для профессиональных аналитиков волн Эллиотта. Руководство по установке и вводу волнового счетчика Эллиотта если ты хочешь получить    
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
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Если вы хотите рисовать линии Поддержки и Сопротивления, просматривать: дневные уровни открытия рынка, классические уровни разворота, уровни разворота Фибоначчи, трендовые линии, уровни Фибоначчи, время до закрытия свечи, а также текущий спред. Если вы хотите выставлять ваши ордера с точным лотом, который отвечает вашему желаемому риску стоп-лосса. Если вы хотите делать все это и много другое всего одним кликом, тогда это идеальный инструмент для вас. Этот инструмент позволит вам чувствовать себ
OneClick Analysis
Omar Alkassar
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Инструмент анализа в один клик — это       создание объекта с помощью сочетания клавиш       и копировальный инструмент для MetaTrader. Это позволяет легко использовать инструменты анализа в MetaTrader одним щелчком мыши. С помощью нашего инструмента вы можете быстро рисовать уровни поддержки и сопротивления, уровни Фибоначчи, фигуры, каналы, линии тренда и все другие объекты на графике. Просто нажмите кнопку, переместите мышь, и инструмент One Click Analysis сделает все остальное за вас. Это мо
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