WinWiFi Allin Signal

"WinWiFi All in Signal is designed based on the principles of Candlestick Consolidation (กระจุกตัว) and Price Expansion (กระจายตัว). By identifying these key behaviors on the M5 timeframe, traders can execute high-frequency entries with confidence. Our system eliminates timezone discrepancies between brokers, focusing purely on price action."


WinWiFi All in Signal – Master the M5 Gold Market

"Unlock the power of Price Action with our $600 proven strategy. WinWiFi uses a unique logic of Candlestick Consolidation (the 'Cluster') and Price Expansion (the 'Burst') to give you high-accuracy signals on the M5 timeframe."

Why Choose WinWiFi?

  • Aggressive Scalping: Designed for 'All-in' entry styles with high-frequency signals.

  • Timezone Neutral: Works perfectly across all brokers regardless of server time.

  • M5 Precision: Specialized in capturing fast-paced movements in Gold (XAUUSD).


🚀 WinWiFi All in Signal: User Guide (M5 Strategy)

"Maximize your profit by trading the rhythm of Gold."

1. The Core Philosophy (หลักการสำคัญ)

Our strategy is built on two market behaviors:

  • The Cluster (กระจุกตัว): Identifying Candlestick Consolidation where the price builds energy.

  • The Burst (กระจายตัว): Exploiting Price Expansion when the market releases momentum.

2. How to Trade (วิธีการเข้าออเดอร์)

  • Timeframe: Exclusively optimized for M5 (5-Minute).

  • The Signal: Follow the WinWiFi Arrow Signals for high-frequency entries.

  • All-in Strategy: When the "Cluster" meets the "Burst," you can use Aggressive Layering (opening multiple positions) within the 5-minute candle to maximize gains.

3. Key Features (จุดเด่น)

  • Broker Independent: Our logic is purely based on Price Action, meaning no issues with different broker server timezones.

  • Gold Specialized: Specifically tuned for XAUUSD (Gold) volatility.

  • Proven Logic: Developed from a $600 research investment to understand true market behavior.

💡 Pro Tips for All-in Trading:

"Watch for the Price Compression (แท่งเทียนกระจุกตัว). Once the WinWiFi Signal appears during the Expansion phase (ราคากระจายตัว), that is your 'All-in' window."


⚠️ Risk Disclaimer (คำเตือนความเสี่ยง)

High Risk Warning: Trading Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The "All-in" strategy and high-frequency signals involve high volatility; please manage your capital (MM) wisely and use only disposable income. High rewards come with high risks. Study the system and test on a demo account before committing real funds.


"Stop guessing, start sniping! 🎯 Discover the WinWiFi All in Signal. We’ve invested $600 to crack the Gold M5 code. Using the logic of Candlestick Consolidation & Price Expansion, we catch every explosive move. Ready to go All-in? 💰🚀 #GoldTrading #XAUUSD #WinWiFi #TradingSignals"

"Precision meets Profit. 📊 The WinWiFi All in Signal eliminates broker timezone issues and focuses on pure Price Action. Perfect for M5 scalpers who master the 'Cluster and Burst' technique. Proven. Reliable. Powerful. ⚡ #ForexStrategy #ScalpingGold #TradingSystem"


❓ FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions (สำหรับตอบลูกค้า)

Q: Does this work on all brokers? A: Yes! Our system is Broker Timezone Independent. It analyzes price behavior directly, so it works perfectly regardless of your broker's server time.

Q: Why M5 timeframe? A: M5 offers the perfect balance between signal frequency and accuracy for Gold. It allows for Aggressive Layering during high-momentum moves.

Q: Is it "Repaint"? A: No. Our signals are based on real-time Price Expansion logic. Once the setup is confirmed within the candle, the signal is solid.


Customer: "I'm interested in WinWiFi Signal. How does it work?"

You: "Hello! Thank you for your interest. 📈 WinWiFi All in Signal is a specialized Gold (XAUUSD) tool for M5 scalping.

Unlike other indicators, our system uses Candlestick Consolidation & Price Expansion logic. It’s designed to find the exact moment when price 'clusters' and then 'bursts' out, allowing you to enter multiple positions (All-in) with high confidence. 🚀

Most importantly, it is Broker Timezone Independent—it works perfectly on any broker you use!"

Рекомендуем также
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic fibonacci - это индикатор, который автоматически строит коррекции Фибоначчи, основываясь на количестве баров, выбранных в параметре BarsToScan. Линии Фибоначчи автоматически обновляются в реальном времени при появлении новых максимальных и минимальных значений среди выбранных баров. В настройках индикатора можно выбрать уровни, значения которых будут отображены. Также можно выбрать цвет уровней, что позволяет трейдеру прикреплять индикатор несколько раз с разными настройками и цве
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Индикаторы
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel - это модифицированная версия оригинального индикатора Heiken Ashi, опубликованного MetaQuotes здесь . Профессиональная версия индикатора доступна здесь . Особенности Это простая в использовании панель, которая отображает тренд Heiken Ashi на выбранном таймфрейме. Настраиваемые алерты Buy/Sell, push-уведомления, сообщения по email и визуальные оповещения на экране. Настраиваемая Панель. Панель можно разместить в любом месте графика или свернуть, чтобы освободить пространс
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике сигналы согласно стратегии Билла Вильямса. Демо версия индикатора имеет такие же функции, как и платная, за исключением того, что может работать только на демо-счете. Сигнал "Первый мудрец" формируется, когда появляется разворотный бар с ангуляцией. Бычий разворотный бар - у которого более низкий минимум и цена закрытия в верхней его половине. Медвежий разворотный бар - более высокий максимум и цена закрытия в нижней его половине. Ангуляция образуется, когда все
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает на графике   круглые уровни . Их еще называют   психологическими , банковскими или уровнями основных игроков. На этих уровнях происходит настоящая борьба быков и медведей, накопление множества ордеров, что приводит к повышенной волатильности. Индикатор   автоматически   подстраивается под любой инструмент и таймфрейм. При пробитии и последующем тесте уровня   80 - покупаем . При пробитии и последующем тесте уровня   20 - продаём . Цель - 00. Внимание. Из-за сильных уровней
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Индикаторы
Обзор индикатора Aroon Classic Индикатор Aroon Classic — это технический инструмент, позволяющий количественно определить появление и устойчивость трендов на графике. Он отображает силу тренда и точки разворота с помощью двух линий — «Aroon Up» и «Aroon Down» — в диапазоне от 0 до 100. Высокое значение Aroon Up указывает на сильный восходящий тренд, а высокое значение Aroon Down — на сильный нисходящий тренд. Основные особенности Визуальное определение начала и разворота тренда Настраиваемый пер
FREE
LongTerm SupplyDemand
Meryem Sabir
Индикаторы
Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator – Description The Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator is a professional MT4 tool designed for traders who want to track higher-timeframe support and resistance zones on lower timeframes. It identifies supply and demand areas formed on the H4 timeframe and displays them clearly on M15, M5, and M1 charts, giving traders a precise view of key market zones across multiple timeframes. The indicator provides alerts when a new supply or demand zone is formed, allowing
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Индикаторы
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Two Period RSI
Libertas LLC
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Two Period RSI сравнивает долгосрочные и краткосрочные линии RSI и запоняет цветом область между ними для лучшей визуализации. Цвет зависит от тренда – восходящего (краткосрочный RSI выше долгосрочного) или нисходящего (краткосрочный RSI ниже долгосрочного). Пересечение линий RSI является сильным подтверждающим сигналом. Это небольшой инструмент для визуализации и подтверждения трендов RSI. Надеемся, он будет вам полезен! Ищете RSI-алерты? Загрузите наш индикатор Two Period RSI + Alerts , включа
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Индикаторы
FlatBreakout (Бесплатная версия) Детектор флэта и пробоев для MT4 — только для GBPUSD FlatBreakout — это бесплатная версия профессионального индикатора FlatBreakoutPro, специально предназначенная для анализа флэта и поиска точек пробоя только по паре GBPUSD . Идеально для трейдеров, которые хотят познакомиться с уникальной фрактальной логикой FlatBreakout и протестировать сигналы пробоя диапазона на реальном рынке. Для кого этот продукт Для трейдеров, предпочитающих торговать на пробой флэта (br
FREE
Sonic Blast Indicator
Pawel Drucis
Индикаторы
Hello Traders! Today I want to show you an easy-to-use entry indicator that can be used both: - as standalone indicator - as additional confirmation trigger The software uses smart combination of MACD and MA filter logic. It provides all the information about: - entry - take profit - stop loss  Indicator have built in alert feature:  - standard MT4 alerts (pop up + sound) - email alert - mobile (push) notifications Now optimized for M5 / M15 timeframes. You can adjust TP/SL values to your ne
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Индикаторы
QualifiedEngulfing - это бесплатная версия индикатора ProEngulfing ProEngulfing - это платная версия индикатора Advance Engulf, загрузите ее здесь. В чем разница между бесплатной и платной версией ProEngulfing ? Бесплатная версия имеет ограничение в один сигнал в день. Представляем QualifiedEngulfing - ваш профессиональный индикатор для распознавания паттернов Engulf для MT4. Разблокируйте мощь точности с QualifiedEngulfing, передовым индикатором, разработанным для выявления и выделения квалиф
FREE
WH DrawFib Pro MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Вы устали вручную рисовать уровни Фибоначчи на своих графиках? Вы ищете удобный и эффективный способ определения ключевых уровней поддержки и сопротивления в своей торговле? Не смотрите дальше!   Представляем DrawFib Pro, совершенный индикатор для MetaTrader 4, который выполняет автоматические   уровни   Фибоначчи.       рисование на ваших графиках и предоставление своевременных предупреждений при нарушении этих уровней. С DrawFib Pro вы можете улучшить свои торговые стратегии, сэкономить время
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Вы торгуете по гармоническим паттернам? Паттерн "Три движения" (Three Drives) представляет собой шеститочечный паттерн разворота, состоящий из серии повышающихся максимумов или понижающихся минимумов, завершающейся на уровнях Фибоначчи 127% или 161.8%. Он сигнализирует о том, что движение слабеет и высока вероятность разворота. Паттерн легко обнаруживается Позволяет изучить основы гармонических паттернов Полезен при поиске дешевых и дорогих зон Бычьи откаты отображаются синим цветом Медвежьи отк
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.57 (58)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор определяет наиболее популярные гармонические паттерны, которые предсказывают точки разворота рынка. Эти гармонические паттерны представляют собой ценовые формации, которые постоянно повторяются на рынке Форекс и указывают на возможные будущие движения цены / Бесплатная версия MT5 Кроме того, данный индикатор имеет встроенный сигнал входа в рынок, а также различные тейк-профиты и стоп-лоссы. Следует отметить, что хотя индикатор гармонических паттернов может сам по себе давать сиг
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
Индикаторы
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
Your Chart
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Улучшите свой торговый опыт с индикатором Your Chart! Этот бесплатный и настраиваемый инструмент позволяет трейдерам объединять несколько таймфреймов в единый чистый отображаемый график свечей, не изменяя исходный график. С помощью Your Chart вы можете настроить количество баров для каждой индивидуальной свечи — например, объединить каждые 18 свечей M1 в одну для более широкого взгляда на рыночные тенденции. Основные особенности: Формирование пользовательских свечей : Выбирайте, сколько баров об
FREE
PZ Tick Chart
PZ TRADING SLU
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор PZ Tick Chart отображает полный тиковый график с двумя опциональными скользящими средними и позволяет легко анализировать ценовые данные меньше минутных. С легкостью определяет скачки цен Цена Ask обозначается синей линией Цена Bid обозначается красной линией Индикатор не теряет тиковые данные при повторной загрузке Имеет две опциональные скользящие средние Индикатор не перерисовывается Параметры Единственными функциональными параметрами являются цена, режим и период, применяемые к ск
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
KTrade Fibo
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Fibo: from KTrade 1. Automatically calculate and analyze the band. -> Get the desired band 2.
FREE
ZigZag Support Resistance MT4
Emmanuel Tshepang Mosweu
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
This indicator uses the Zigzag indicator to identify swing highs and swing lows in the price chart.    Once it has identified the swing highs and swing lows, it can use them to determine potential support and resistance levels. A support level is formed when the price drops and bounces back up from a swing low, indicating that there is buying pressure at that level. A resistance level is formed when the price rises and reverses downward from a swing high, suggesting selling pressure at that leve
FREE
WaveTrend Oscilator
Ibrahim Kisioglu
Индикаторы
Wavetrend Oscillator Indicator — Version 1.0 The Wavetrend Oscillator is a momentum-based technical analysis tool. It is designed to highlight potential momentum shifts, areas that may be overbought or oversold, and the prevailing bias when confirmed by a higher timeframe filter. How it works WT1 and WT2 Lines : Crossovers between these lines are used to indicate changes in momentum. WT1 crossing above WT2 suggests bullish conditions. WT1 crossing below WT2 suggests bearish conditions. WT3 High
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Индикаторы
Что такое Schaff Trend Cycle? Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) — это индикатор типа осциллятора, разработанный для своевременного выявления разворотов тренда. В отличие от традиционных индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние или MACD, он сочетает в себе циклические колебания и импульс для более точного определения начала и окончания тренда. Основные характеристики Четкие сигналы разворота тренда: линия цикла поднимается при восходящем тренде и опускается при нисходящем. Снижение шумов во флетовых рынк
FREE
Better Moving Average
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to create t
FREE
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Fibonacci SR Indicator Индикатор рисует линии поддержки и сопротивления. Продукт основан на уровнях коррекции и расширения Фибоначчи (Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels). Индикатор учитывает многочисленные комбинации уровней Фибоначчи и рисует линии поддержки/сопротивления. При этом в расчетах используются значения вершин и оснований, построенных индикатором ZigZag. При необходимости ZigZag также может быть отображен на графике. Индикатор учитывает многочисленные комбинации предыдущих то
FREE
Wave Reversal Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Wave Reversal Indicator - определитель направления трендовых волн и разворотов цены. Индикатор показывает волновые движения и трендовые направления. Он дает рекомендации куда следовать трейдеру, помогает следовать торговой стратегии. Является дополнением к внутри-дневной или среднесрочной стратегии. Почти все параметры подобраны к каждому тайм-фрейму и изменяются в автоматическом режиме, единственный параметр для ручной настройки - длина волны. Работает на различных торговых инструментах, и тайм
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Индикатор фильтрации тренда. Очень хороший фильтр для вашей торговой системы, рекомендую использовать совместно с  -  System Trend Pro     или  Quantum Entry PRO   Индикатор не перерисовывается и не изменяет свои данные. Настройки: Меняйте параметр Period для лучшей фильтрации ( по умолчанию стоит  - 90) Остались вопросы? нужна помощь?, я всегда рад помочь, пишите мне в личные сообщения
FREE
WPR Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Индикаторы
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with Larry Williams' Percent Range oscillator "WPR" breaks out its historical resistance levels then higher chances emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO   - это трендовый индикатор, который автоматически анализирует рынок и предоставляет информацию о тренде и его изменениях, а также отображает точки входа в сделки  без перерисовки!   ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   NSTRUCTIONS  ENG      -     VERSION MT5     Основные функции: Точные сигналы на вход БЕЗ ПЕРЕРИСОВКИ! Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые могут предоставить сигнал, а затем изменить его, что может привести к поте
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Title: KATANA Scalper Pro - High-Speed Momentum & Price Action Suite Description: SOLD OUT & YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The first 10 copies at the launch price ($35) sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, we are extending the Special Encore Price of $35 until the end of 2025! CURRENT STATUS: Special Price: $35 (Valid until Dec 31, 2025) From Jan 2026: $59 (Gradual price increase) Final Retail Price: $499 This is your absolute last chance to get a professional-grade scalping tool at
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Графики   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Свечи Heiken Ashi, разработанные для обеспечения четкого понимания рыночных тенденций, известны своей способностью отфильтровывать шум и устранять ложные сигналы. Попрощайтесь со сбивающими с толку колебаниями цен и познакомьтесь с более плавным и надежным представлением графиков. Что делает Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO действительно уникальным, так это его инновационная формула, которая преобразует данные традиционных свечей в легко читаемые цветн
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Эта панель показывает последние доступные гармонические паттерны для выбранных символов, так что вы сэкономите время и будете более эффективны / MT5 версия . Бесплатный индикатор: Basic Harmonic Pattern Колонки индикатора Symbol: отображаются выбранные символы Trend : бычий или медвежий Pattern : тип паттерна (Гартли, бабочка, летучая мышь, краб, акула, шифр или ABCD) Entry : цена входа SL: цена стоп-лосса TP1: цена первого тейк-профита TP2: цена второго тейк-профита TP3: цена 3-го тейк-профи
Другие продукты этого автора
WinWiFi Ultra Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
"We have developed a highly accurate trading signal system applicable to all assets on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe. Calibrated against actual Gold price behavior, this system allows users to trade every candlestick effectively, regardless of market conditions—whether the market is trending, moving sideways, or reversing. The system features real-time arrows and color-coded indicators that signal immediate Buy or Sell entry points. This allows traders to use it as a reliable confirmation tool t
FREE
FVG Super Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
**Experience Smarter Trading with FVG Super Signal** Unlock simpler, more decisive trading with **FVG Super Signal**, an advanced MT5 indicator from the WinWiFi Robot Series. This powerful tool uniquely combines the Fair Value Gap (FVG) technique with robust trend-following logic. * **Clear Signals:** Delivers intuitive Buy/Sell alerts, simplifying your trading decisions. * **Universal Compatibility:** Works seamlessly across all assets and timeframes. * **Highly Versatile:** Ideal for all tr
FREE
Super Binary FX Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
Принцип работы индикатора очень прост: определяет тренд с помощью скользящей средней, затем проверяет точки разворота на графике на основе Стохастика и, наконец, прогнозирует сигналы на покупку и продажу с помощью стрелок, предупреждений и уведомлений. Используются фиксированные параметры, которые автоматически рассчитываются для каждого таймфрейма. Пример: Если установить индикатор на EURUSD с таймфреймом M5, индикатор определит тренд скользящей средней на этом таймфрейме (допустим, скользящая
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
WOW Market Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Ezy Option Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Advance Stoch Trend Colored
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
Принцип работы индикатора очень прост: определяет тренд с помощью скользящей средней, затем проверяет точки разворота на графике на основе Стохастика и, наконец, прогнозирует сигналы на покупку и продажу с помощью стрелок, предупреждений и уведомлений. Параметры фиксированы и автоматически рассчитываются для каждого таймфрейма. Пример: Если установить индикатор на EURUSD M5, индикатор определит тренд скользящей средней на этом таймфрейме (допустим, скользящая средняя показывает растущий тренд).
PutCall Sniper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
Вы новичок в торговле бинарными опционами? Вы не можете выиграть при торговле бинарными опциями? Нужна помощь в торговле? Вы пришли в нужное место! Этот индикатор формирует сигналы Put (SELL) и Call (BUY) для бинарных опционов на таймфреймах M1-M15. Достоинства Легко распознает импульсные движения. Эффективное и гибкое сочетание различных торговых стратегий. Усовершенствованный расчет статистики по точкам входа. Подача сигнала строго на закрытии бара. Работает на всех символах и таймфреймах. Им
WOW Dash Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash Scalper Ai Robot Pro1
Nirundorn Promphao
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H1 and H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1 and H4 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 20 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currenc
WOW Dash Scalper FX Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash DotFX5 NY Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1, H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pa
WOW Dash Scalper FXD1 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - D1 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs,
WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro1 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M30 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M30 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto cur
WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro2 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H4 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 15 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto currency pairs, Push No
WOW Dash M16 PutCall Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 Trend Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 PutCall OTC
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 Trend Pro Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M1-D1 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M1-D1 Strategies Close by Money Profit  - Close Total Open Profit, Close Total Open Profit Short, Close Total Open Profit Long, Close Profit/Loss Today MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. Ne
WOW Dash M16 Swing Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 Swing FX Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 Reversal Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 DNA Spiral Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash M16 BO Swing Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
WOW Dash Zero Plus Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Gold M15 timeframe, Price Movement Trading , Fund Min 500$  Lot0.01 with 30 Seconds next open trade, XAUUSD and Major Currency pairs. Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - Current timeframe Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - Current Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this mag
WOW Dash ZeroPlus Pro
Nirundorn Promphao
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Current and M5 timeframe with Trend and zigzag upward, downward Scalping Strategies Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M5 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds  - 120 seconds is default, can c
WOW Dash Lucky Bunny
Nirundorn Promphao
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า M5 timeframe with zigzag upward and downward Strategies Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M5 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds  - 60 seconds is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto cur
Dash Majors Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, Predicting BUY and SELL signals with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on D1 timeframe. You can trade with small timeframe or using Dash DIY Ai Robot, Dash Smart Majors Strategy for autotrading on any timeframe and any currency pairs. You can download template and the presets file for autotrading with Dash Smart Majors Strategy . Example: If you install i
Dash M30 Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, Predicting BUY and SELL signals with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on M30 timeframe. You can trade with small timeframe or using Dash DIY Ai Robot, Dash Smart M30 Strategy for autotrading on any timeframe and any currency pairs. You can download template and the presets file for autotrading with Dash Smart M30 Strategy . Example: If you install indica
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв