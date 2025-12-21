Abiroid Iterative Gaussian Channel MT4

Detailed blogpost:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766378





Key Features



Adaptive Upper/Lower bands

Smooth Center Line

Customizable Length (sensitivity)

Non-Repainting (only current ongoing bar is updated every "Refresh After Ticks" number of ticks)

Multiple Price Sources - Choose from close, open, high, low, median, typical, or weighted close

Components:



The Basis Line

The smooth center line represents the weighted average of price. Think of this as the "true" price level when all the noise is removed.

Price trades above the basis line, buyers are in control; below - sellers are in control

And price will keep coming back to this center line





The Upper/Lower Bands

These represent the boundaries of the channel. They separate when volatility increases and contract when volatility decreases. Price reaching or exceeding these line signals potential: