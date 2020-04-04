AsiaSessionRange-Socarix-STS

AsiaSessionRange-Socarix-STS clearly displays the Asian session range, highlighting High, Low and the 50% midpoint, with optional level extension to a user-defined time.

Default preset is 23:00–07:00 Madrid time, with optional Auto Madrid DST (EU rule). Fully customizable hours and colors, works on any symbol and timeframe. A visual session-level tool; it does not provide trading signals.



AsiaSessionRange-Socarix-STS is a session-based visual indicator designed to clearly display the Asian session range, highlighting the High, Low, and the 50% midpoint.

It also allows you to extend these levels to a user-defined time, providing clean and objective intraday reference zones.

This tool is ideal for traders who use the Asian range as a daily structure framework, balance zone, and a liquidity reference before later session expansions.

Key features

Draws a clean session range rectangle .

Displays and extends: High Low 50% (Midpoint)

Fully customizable hours to match any session or trading plan.

Customizable colors to fit any chart template.

Configurable historical sessions .

Lightweight object-based indicator (no buffers).

Default preset

The indicator ships with the classic Asian session template:

23:00 – 07:00 Madrid time

With optional Auto Madrid DST (EU rule) enabled.

Time zone setup

If you trade outside Spain or prefer a different reference:

Disable Auto Madrid DST Set Reference GMT offset to your local time zone Adjust the session hours as desired (e.g., 00:00–08:00)

This keeps the default preset intact while making the indicator flexible for worldwide users.

Typical use

Defining the Asian range as an intraday structure reference .

Spotting post-range expansions .

Using High / Low / 50% as clean reaction levels and liquidity reference zones.

Inputs

Range start hour

Range end hour

Extend lines until

Range color

Auto Madrid DST (optional)

Reference GMT offset (manual mode)

Historical days to draw

Notes

Ranges are drawn only when market data is available.

Weekends/holidays may result in fewer visible sessions.

Visual analysis tool.

Disclaimer

This indicator does not provide buy/sell signals and does not guarantee results.

It is designed to deliver objective session-based levels for market context.

FAQs (EN)

1) Why do I see fewer than 7 ranges with 7 days selected?

The indicator draws ranges only when market data is available. Weekends/holidays may reduce the number of visible sessions.

2) Does it work on any instrument?

Yes, on any symbol with sufficient historical data.

3) Can I use it for other sessions or custom hours?

Yes. You can fully customize the start/end time for any session.

4) What does Auto Madrid DST do?

It automatically adjusts the reference time between winter/summer using the EU rule, keeping the range aligned with real Madrid time.

5) Does it provide buy/sell signals?

No. It is a visual session-level tool for market context.

Quick installation guide (MT5)

Option 1: Install from MetaTrader 5 (recommended)

Open MetaTrader 5. Go to the Market tab inside the platform. Log in with your MQL5 account. Search for AsiaSessionRange-Socarix-STS. Click Buy / Download / Install (depending on your case). Open Navigator → Indicators and find the indicator. Drag it onto a chart or double-click it. Adjust inputs if needed.

Option 2: If you purchased it on the MQL5 website

Open MetaTrader 5. Log in with the same MQL5 account used for the purchase. Go to Navigator → Market → Purchased. Select the indicator and click Install. Attach it to your chart.

If it doesn’t show up