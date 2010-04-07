Utazima Universal Trading Assistant

🏦 Utazima Universal AI – Institutional Smart Money Dashboard (FREE)

📌 Product Overview

Utazima Universal AI is a professional manual trading indicator designed to help traders identify institutional price behavior with clarity and precision.

The indicator combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC), AI-based market filtering, and time-based session logic (Silver Bullet) into a single, clean non-repainting dashboard for MetaTrader 5.

This tool is suitable for traders who want structure, confirmation, and visual clarity rather than random signals.

🧠 Core Trading Logic

Utazima Universal AI focuses on:

  • Institutional liquidity movements

  • High-probability trading sessions

  • Trend-aligned entries with defined risk

The indicator does not execute trades automatically.
It is designed for manual traders who want clear decision support.

🔥 Main Features

Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
• Automatic detection of Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
• Liquidity sweep visualization

AI Market Filter
• Helps avoid low-probability trades
• Trend-direction confirmation

Silver Bullet Session Logic
• Optimized for London & New York sessions
• Focus on high-volume market periods

Visual Risk–Reward System
• Green box = Take Profit zone
• Red box = Stop Loss zone

Non-Repainting Signals
• Signals remain fixed once printed

Professional Dashboard UI
• Dark theme
• Clean, TradingView-style layout

🎯 How to Use (Manual Trading)

  1. Wait for session confirmation on the dashboard

  2. Confirm direction using the AI trend filter

  3. Follow the visual entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones

  4. Manage trades according to your risk plan

📊 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframes: M5 – M15

  • Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTC, US30

  • Sessions: London & New York

⚙️ Technical Information

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Type: Manual Trading Indicator

  • Repaint: No

  • Works on most MT5 brokers

🤖 Automation Option

For traders who prefer full automation, a separate Expert Advisor (EA) based on the same logic is available.

📩 For information about the automated version, contact:
WhatsApp / DM: +250 789 609 112

Support & Feedback

This indicator is provided free of charge.
If you find it useful, please consider leaving a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ rating and a short review.
Your feedback helps support future updates and improvements.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits. Always test on a demo account and use proper risk management.


