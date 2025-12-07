AsiaSessionRange

AsiaSessionRange-Socarix-STS clearly displays the Asian session range, highlighting High, Low and the 50% midpoint, with optional level extension to a user-defined time.
Default preset is 23:00–07:00 Madrid time, with optional Auto Madrid DST (EU rule). Fully customizable hours and colors, works on any symbol and timeframe. A visual session-level tool; it does not provide trading signals.


AsiaSessionRange-Socarix-STS is a session-based visual indicator designed to clearly display the Asian session range, highlighting the High, Low, and the 50% midpoint.
It also allows you to extend these levels to a user-defined time, providing clean and objective intraday reference zones.

This tool is ideal for traders who use the Asian range as a daily structure framework, balance zone, and a liquidity reference before later session expansions.

Key features

  • Draws a clean session range rectangle.

  • Displays and extends:

    • High

    • Low

    • 50% (Midpoint)

  • Fully customizable hours to match any session or trading plan.

  • Customizable colors to fit any chart template.

  • Configurable historical sessions.

  • Lightweight object-based indicator (no buffers).

Default preset

The indicator ships with the classic Asian session template:

  • 23:00 – 07:00 Madrid time

  • With optional Auto Madrid DST (EU rule) enabled.

Time zone setup

If you trade outside Spain or prefer a different reference:

  1. Disable Auto Madrid DST

  2. Set Reference GMT offset to your local time zone

  3. Adjust the session hours as desired (e.g., 00:00–08:00)

This keeps the default preset intact while making the indicator flexible for worldwide users.

Typical use

  • Defining the Asian range as an intraday structure reference.

  • Spotting post-range expansions.

  • Using High / Low / 50% as clean reaction levels and liquidity reference zones.

Inputs

  • Range start hour

  • Range end hour

  • Extend lines until

  • Range color

  • Auto Madrid DST (optional)

  • Reference GMT offset (manual mode)

  • Historical days to draw

Notes

  • Ranges are drawn only when market data is available.
    Weekends/holidays may result in fewer visible sessions.

  • Visual analysis tool.

Disclaimer

This indicator does not provide buy/sell signals and does not guarantee results.
It is designed to deliver objective session-based levels for market context.

FAQs (EN)

1) Why do I see fewer than 7 ranges with 7 days selected?
The indicator draws ranges only when market data is available. Weekends/holidays may reduce the number of visible sessions.

2) Does it work on any instrument?
Yes, on any symbol with sufficient historical data.

3) Can I use it for other sessions or custom hours?
Yes. You can fully customize the start/end time for any session.

4) What does Auto Madrid DST do?
It automatically adjusts the reference time between winter/summer using the EU rule, keeping the range aligned with real Madrid time.

5) Does it provide buy/sell signals?
No. It is a visual session-level tool for market context.

Quick installation guide (MT5)

Option 1: Install from MetaTrader 5 (recommended)

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.

  2. Go to the Market tab inside the platform.

  3. Log in with your MQL5 account.

  4. Search for AsiaSessionRange-Socarix-STS.

  5. Click Buy / Download / Install (depending on your case).

  6. Open Navigator → Indicators and find the indicator.

  7. Drag it onto a chart or double-click it.

  8. Adjust inputs if needed.

Option 2: If you purchased it on the MQL5 website

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.

  2. Log in with the same MQL5 account used for the purchase.

  3. Go to Navigator → Market → Purchased.

  4. Select the indicator and click Install.

  5. Attach it to your chart.

If it doesn’t show up

  • Restart MT5.

  • Right-click the Navigator panel and choose Refresh.

  • Make sure you’re logged into the correct MQL5 account.


