Candle Countdown Timer MT4

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Candle Countdown Timer – Stay Ahead of the Market!

Do you ever find yourself wondering how much time is left before the current candle closes? Timing is everything in trading! Candle Countdown Timer is the ultimate solution for traders who need precise timing to execute their strategies effectively. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool will ensure you never miss a critical moment.

What is the Candle Countdown Timer? Candle Countdown Timer is an advanced yet lightweight MT4 utility designed to display the remaining time in the current candle, allowing traders to plan their entries and exits with precision. It updates automatically in real-time, ensuring you always have the latest information at a glance.

How It Works:

  1. Real-Time Countdown:
  • The utility continuously tracks the current candle's start time and calculates how many seconds are left before it closes.
  • It automatically resets when a new candle forms.
  1. Color-Coded Alerts for Urgency:
  • When the candle is almost closing, the label changes color to grab your attention:
    • Green – Safe time left.
    • Yellow – Warning: The candle is about to close.
    • Red – Critical: The candle is closing very soon!
  1. Precise Progress Tracking:
  • Displays elapsed time since the candle opened.
  • Shows the percentage of the candle completion to help traders judge momentum.
  1. Customizable to Fit Your Trading Style:
  • Adjustable update interval (default 1 second).
  • Choose your preferred font size, colors, and positioning.
  • Place the display in any corner of the chart for convenience.

Why Do You Need the Candle Countdown Timer?

  • Perfect for Scalpers & Intraday Traders – If you trade on lower timeframes, every second counts! This utility ensures you don't get caught off guard.
  • Helps with Candlestick Analysis – Knowing how much time is left before a candle closes can be crucial when analyzing price action.
  • Boosts Precision in Entries & Exits – Traders using strategies that rely on candle closes (e.g., breakouts, reversals) will find this tool invaluable.
  • Enhances Trading Discipline – Stop making impulsive decisions! Wait for confirmation and act at the right moment.

Features at a Glance:

  • Accurate countdown timer for the current candle
  • Elapsed time tracking for better analysis
  • Progress percentage display to visualize candle completion
  • Customizable colors & fonts to match your chart aesthetics
  • Lightweight and non-intrusive – Won't slow down your platform
  • Works with all timeframes & symbols in MT4
  • Easy to use – No complex setup required

Get It Now for Only $30!

Don't leave your trades to guesswork – take control of your timing today!

Need any help? Contact me via direct message! I'm here to assist you.

