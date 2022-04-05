Market Viewer

This utility seeks to assist the trader in identifying potential areas of interest on the price chart. Different components integral to decision making have been automated, allowing the user to engage with perfectly calculated levels. Some components include the weeks initial balance, session Min and Max areas and a round number indicator altogether forming templates providing confidence to the trader. Have a look at the screenshots for a sneak peak into the components. The utility makes use of range expansion theory where we calculate the Fibonacci retracement of a given range then apply support and resistance levels to the extremes of the Fib, enabling the user to engage with the market at levels which present minimal risk.



