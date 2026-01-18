A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

-Core Concept-

Systematic Hedging • Yield Farming • Risk-Controlled Executionn.



-Farmed Hedge Yield-

A systematic trading portfolio focused on generating

consistent yield through structured hedging and disciplined risk management.



Built on a market-neutral framework to reduce directional dependency,

with Forex as the primary asset class for yield generation.



✅ Rule-based execution with controlled portfolio risk

📊 Designed to complement and diversify other investment portfolios



Recommended Minimum Capital

• Approximately USD 200–300 per 0.01 lot to maintain proper risk structure



and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.

As a general reference:

– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot

– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot

