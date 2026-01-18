SinaisSeções
Farmed Hedge Yield O
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek

Farmed Hedge Yield O

Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 1%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
27
Negociações com lucro:
14 (51.85%)
Negociações com perda:
13 (48.15%)
Melhor negociação:
2.60 USD
Pior negociação:
-1.92 USD
Lucro bruto:
17.42 USD (2 809 pips)
Perda bruta:
-15.65 USD (2 009 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (1.96 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
2.60 USD (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.09
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
83.95%
Último negócio:
5 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
59
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.61
Negociações longas:
12 (44.44%)
Negociações curtas:
15 (55.56%)
Fator de lucro:
1.11
Valor esperado:
0.07 USD
Lucro médio:
1.24 USD
Perda média:
-1.20 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-2.14 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2.14 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
0.53%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2.89 USD
Máximo:
2.89 USD (0.56%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.43% (2.23 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.24% (1.22 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
CHFJPY 6
NZDJPY 6
AUDJPY 6
GBPJPY 4
XAUUSD 3
EURJPY 2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
CHFJPY -3
NZDJPY -8
AUDJPY 10
GBPJPY 5
XAUUSD -2
EURJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
CHFJPY -405
NZDJPY -1.2K
AUDJPY 1.7K
GBPJPY 774
XAUUSD -205
EURJPY 162
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +2.60 USD
Pior negociação: -2 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1.96 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2.14 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
ICMarkets-MT5
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.44 × 1002
Tickmill-Live
2.65 × 6493
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 121
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.00 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
3.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real5
3.50 × 20
VTMarkets-Live
3.67 × 6
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.48 × 83
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
4.60 × 5
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
Alpari-MT5
5.23 × 39
VantageInternational-Live
5.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.97 × 201
25 mais ...
-Core Concept-
Systematic Hedging • Yield Farming • Risk-Controlled Executionn.

-Farmed Hedge Yield-
A systematic trading portfolio focused on generating
consistent yield through structured hedging and disciplined risk management.

Built on a market-neutral framework to reduce directional dependency,
with Forex as the primary asset class for yield generation.

✅ Rule-based execution with controlled portfolio risk
📊 Designed to complement and diversify other investment portfolios

Recommended Minimum Capital
• Approximately USD 200–300 per 0.01 lot to maintain proper risk structure

and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.
As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.18 13:28
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.18 13:28
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.18 13:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 13:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Farmed Hedge Yield O
30 USD por mês
1%
0
0
USD
517
USD
1
100%
27
51%
100%
1.11
0.07
USD
0%
1:500
Copiar

