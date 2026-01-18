SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Farmed Hedge Yield O
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek

Farmed Hedge Yield O

Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 1%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
27
Bénéfice trades:
14 (51.85%)
Perte trades:
13 (48.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.92 USD
Bénéfice brut:
17.42 USD (2 809 pips)
Perte brute:
-15.65 USD (2 009 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (1.96 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2.60 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
83.95%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
59
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.61
Longs trades:
12 (44.44%)
Courts trades:
15 (55.56%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
0.07 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.24 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.20 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-2.14 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2.14 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2.89 USD
Maximal:
2.89 USD (0.56%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.43% (2.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.24% (1.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
CHFJPY 6
NZDJPY 6
AUDJPY 6
GBPJPY 4
XAUUSD 3
EURJPY 2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY -3
NZDJPY -8
AUDJPY 10
GBPJPY 5
XAUUSD -2
EURJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY -405
NZDJPY -1.2K
AUDJPY 1.7K
GBPJPY 774
XAUUSD -205
EURJPY 162
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.60 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1.96 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2.14 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
ICMarkets-MT5
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.44 × 1002
Tickmill-Live
2.65 × 6493
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 121
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.00 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
3.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real5
3.50 × 20
VTMarkets-Live
3.67 × 6
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.48 × 83
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
4.60 × 5
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
Alpari-MT5
5.23 × 39
VantageInternational-Live
5.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.97 × 201
25 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
-Core Concept-
Systematic Hedging • Yield Farming • Risk-Controlled Executionn.

-Farmed Hedge Yield-
A systematic trading portfolio focused on generating
consistent yield through structured hedging and disciplined risk management.

Built on a market-neutral framework to reduce directional dependency,
with Forex as the primary asset class for yield generation.

✅ Rule-based execution with controlled portfolio risk
📊 Designed to complement and diversify other investment portfolios

Recommended Minimum Capital
• Approximately USD 200–300 per 0.01 lot to maintain proper risk structure

and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.
As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot
Aucun avis
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.18 13:28
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.18 13:28
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.18 13:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 13:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Farmed Hedge Yield O
30 USD par mois
1%
0
0
USD
517
USD
1
100%
27
51%
100%
1.11
0.07
USD
0%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.