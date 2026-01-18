- Croissance
Trades:
27
Bénéfice trades:
14 (51.85%)
Perte trades:
13 (48.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.92 USD
Bénéfice brut:
17.42 USD (2 809 pips)
Perte brute:
-15.65 USD (2 009 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (1.96 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2.60 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
83.95%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
59
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.61
Longs trades:
12 (44.44%)
Courts trades:
15 (55.56%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
0.07 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.24 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.20 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-2.14 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2.14 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2.89 USD
Maximal:
2.89 USD (0.56%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.43% (2.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.24% (1.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|6
|NZDJPY
|6
|AUDJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|4
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURJPY
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|CHFJPY
|-3
|NZDJPY
|-8
|AUDJPY
|10
|GBPJPY
|5
|XAUUSD
|-2
|EURJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|CHFJPY
|-405
|NZDJPY
|-1.2K
|AUDJPY
|1.7K
|GBPJPY
|774
|XAUUSD
|-205
|EURJPY
|162
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.60 USD
Pire transaction: -2 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1.96 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2.14 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.13 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.44 × 1002
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.65 × 6493
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 121
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|3.40 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.50 × 20
|
VTMarkets-Live
|3.67 × 6
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.48 × 83
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.60 × 5
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.23 × 39
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.50 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|6.97 × 201
-Core Concept-
Systematic Hedging • Yield Farming • Risk-Controlled Executionn.
-Farmed Hedge Yield-
A systematic trading portfolio focused on generating
consistent yield through structured hedging and disciplined risk management.
Built on a market-neutral framework to reduce directional dependency,
with Forex as the primary asset class for yield generation.
✅ Rule-based execution with controlled portfolio risk
📊 Designed to complement and diversify other investment portfolios
Recommended Minimum Capital
• Approximately USD 200–300 per 0.01 lot to maintain proper risk structure
and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.
As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot
