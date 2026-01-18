시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Farmed Hedge Yield O
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek

Farmed Hedge Yield O

Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 1%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
27
이익 거래:
14 (51.85%)
손실 거래:
13 (48.15%)
최고의 거래:
2.60 USD
최악의 거래:
-1.92 USD
총 수익:
17.42 USD (2 809 pips)
총 손실:
-15.65 USD (2 009 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (1.96 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
2.60 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
0.09
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
83.95%
최근 거래:
7 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
59
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
0.61
롱(주식매수):
12 (44.44%)
숏(주식차입매도):
15 (55.56%)
수익 요인:
1.11
기대수익:
0.07 USD
평균 이익:
1.24 USD
평균 손실:
-1.20 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-2.14 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-2.14 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
0.53%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
2.89 USD
최대한의:
2.89 USD (0.56%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.43% (2.23 USD)
자본금별:
0.24% (1.22 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
CHFJPY 6
NZDJPY 6
AUDJPY 6
GBPJPY 4
XAUUSD 3
EURJPY 2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
CHFJPY -3
NZDJPY -8
AUDJPY 10
GBPJPY 5
XAUUSD -2
EURJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
CHFJPY -405
NZDJPY -1.2K
AUDJPY 1.7K
GBPJPY 774
XAUUSD -205
EURJPY 162
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +2.60 USD
최악의 거래: -2 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +1.96 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2.14 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
ICMarkets-MT5
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.44 × 1002
Tickmill-Live
2.65 × 6493
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 121
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.00 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
3.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real5
3.50 × 20
VTMarkets-Live
3.67 × 6
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.48 × 83
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
4.60 × 5
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
Alpari-MT5
5.23 × 39
VantageInternational-Live
5.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.97 × 201
25 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
-Core Concept-
Systematic Hedging • Yield Farming • Risk-Controlled Executionn.

-Farmed Hedge Yield-
A systematic trading portfolio focused on generating
consistent yield through structured hedging and disciplined risk management.

Built on a market-neutral framework to reduce directional dependency,
with Forex as the primary asset class for yield generation.

✅ Rule-based execution with controlled portfolio risk
📊 Designed to complement and diversify other investment portfolios

Recommended Minimum Capital
• Approximately USD 200–300 per 0.01 lot to maintain proper risk structure

and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.
As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot
리뷰 없음
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.18 13:28
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.18 13:28
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.18 13:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 13:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Farmed Hedge Yield O
월별 30 USD
1%
0
0
USD
517
USD
1
100%
27
51%
100%
1.11
0.07
USD
0%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.