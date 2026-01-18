- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
27
이익 거래:
14 (51.85%)
손실 거래:
13 (48.15%)
최고의 거래:
2.60 USD
최악의 거래:
-1.92 USD
총 수익:
17.42 USD (2 809 pips)
총 손실:
-15.65 USD (2 009 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (1.96 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
2.60 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
0.09
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
83.95%
최근 거래:
7 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
59
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
0.61
롱(주식매수):
12 (44.44%)
숏(주식차입매도):
15 (55.56%)
수익 요인:
1.11
기대수익:
0.07 USD
평균 이익:
1.24 USD
평균 손실:
-1.20 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-2.14 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-2.14 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
0.53%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
2.89 USD
최대한의:
2.89 USD (0.56%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.43% (2.23 USD)
자본금별:
0.24% (1.22 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|6
|NZDJPY
|6
|AUDJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|4
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURJPY
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|CHFJPY
|-3
|NZDJPY
|-8
|AUDJPY
|10
|GBPJPY
|5
|XAUUSD
|-2
|EURJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|CHFJPY
|-405
|NZDJPY
|-1.2K
|AUDJPY
|1.7K
|GBPJPY
|774
|XAUUSD
|-205
|EURJPY
|162
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +2.60 USD
최악의 거래: -2 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +1.96 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2.14 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.13 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.44 × 1002
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.65 × 6493
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 121
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|3.40 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.50 × 20
|
VTMarkets-Live
|3.67 × 6
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.48 × 83
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.60 × 5
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.23 × 39
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.50 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|6.97 × 201
-Core Concept-
Systematic Hedging • Yield Farming • Risk-Controlled Executionn.
-Farmed Hedge Yield-
A systematic trading portfolio focused on generating
consistent yield through structured hedging and disciplined risk management.
Built on a market-neutral framework to reduce directional dependency,
with Forex as the primary asset class for yield generation.
✅ Rule-based execution with controlled portfolio risk
📊 Designed to complement and diversify other investment portfolios
Recommended Minimum Capital
• Approximately USD 200–300 per 0.01 lot to maintain proper risk structure
and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.
As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
1%
0
0
USD
USD
517
USD
USD
1
100%
27
51%
100%
1.11
0.07
USD
USD
0%
1:500