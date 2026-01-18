SeñalesSecciones
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek

Farmed Hedge Yield O

Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 1%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
27
Transacciones Rentables:
14 (51.85%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
13 (48.15%)
Mejor transacción:
2.60 USD
Peor transacción:
-1.92 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
17.42 USD (2 809 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-15.65 USD (2 009 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (1.96 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2.60 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
83.95%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
59
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.61
Transacciones Largas:
12 (44.44%)
Transacciones Cortas:
15 (55.56%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.11
Beneficio Esperado:
0.07 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.24 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.20 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-2.14 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2.14 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.53%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2.89 USD
Máxima:
2.89 USD (0.56%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.43% (2.23 USD)
De fondos:
0.24% (1.22 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
CHFJPY 6
NZDJPY 6
AUDJPY 6
GBPJPY 4
XAUUSD 3
EURJPY 2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
CHFJPY -3
NZDJPY -8
AUDJPY 10
GBPJPY 5
XAUUSD -2
EURJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
CHFJPY -405
NZDJPY -1.2K
AUDJPY 1.7K
GBPJPY 774
XAUUSD -205
EURJPY 162
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2.60 USD
Peor transacción: -2 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1.96 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2.14 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
ICMarkets-MT5
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.44 × 1002
Tickmill-Live
2.65 × 6493
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 121
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.00 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
3.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real5
3.50 × 20
VTMarkets-Live
3.67 × 6
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.48 × 83
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
4.60 × 5
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
Alpari-MT5
5.23 × 39
VantageInternational-Live
5.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.97 × 201
otros 25...
-Core Concept-
Systematic Hedging • Yield Farming • Risk-Controlled Executionn.

-Farmed Hedge Yield-
A systematic trading portfolio focused on generating
consistent yield through structured hedging and disciplined risk management.

Built on a market-neutral framework to reduce directional dependency,
with Forex as the primary asset class for yield generation.

✅ Rule-based execution with controlled portfolio risk
📊 Designed to complement and diversify other investment portfolios

Recommended Minimum Capital
• Approximately USD 200–300 per 0.01 lot to maintain proper risk structure

and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.
As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot
No hay comentarios
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.18 13:28
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.18 13:28
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.18 13:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 13:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
