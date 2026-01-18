- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
27
Transacciones Rentables:
14 (51.85%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
13 (48.15%)
Mejor transacción:
2.60 USD
Peor transacción:
-1.92 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
17.42 USD (2 809 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-15.65 USD (2 009 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (1.96 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2.60 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
83.95%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
59
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.61
Transacciones Largas:
12 (44.44%)
Transacciones Cortas:
15 (55.56%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.11
Beneficio Esperado:
0.07 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.24 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.20 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-2.14 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2.14 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.53%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2.89 USD
Máxima:
2.89 USD (0.56%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.43% (2.23 USD)
De fondos:
0.24% (1.22 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|6
|NZDJPY
|6
|AUDJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|4
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURJPY
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|CHFJPY
|-3
|NZDJPY
|-8
|AUDJPY
|10
|GBPJPY
|5
|XAUUSD
|-2
|EURJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|CHFJPY
|-405
|NZDJPY
|-1.2K
|AUDJPY
|1.7K
|GBPJPY
|774
|XAUUSD
|-205
|EURJPY
|162
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2.60 USD
Peor transacción: -2 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1.96 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2.14 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.13 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.44 × 1002
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.65 × 6493
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 121
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|3.40 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.50 × 20
|
VTMarkets-Live
|3.67 × 6
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.48 × 83
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.60 × 5
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.23 × 39
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.50 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|6.97 × 201
-Core Concept-
Systematic Hedging • Yield Farming • Risk-Controlled Executionn.
-Farmed Hedge Yield-
A systematic trading portfolio focused on generating
consistent yield through structured hedging and disciplined risk management.
Built on a market-neutral framework to reduce directional dependency,
with Forex as the primary asset class for yield generation.
✅ Rule-based execution with controlled portfolio risk
📊 Designed to complement and diversify other investment portfolios
Recommended Minimum Capital
• Approximately USD 200–300 per 0.01 lot to maintain proper risk structure
and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.
As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
30 USD al mes
1%
0
0
USD
USD
517
USD
USD
1
100%
27
51%
100%
1.11
0.07
USD
USD
0%
1:500