SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Farmed Hedge Yield O
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek

Farmed Hedge Yield O

Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
14 (51.85%)
Loss Trades:
13 (48.15%)
Best trade:
2.60 USD
Worst trade:
-1.92 USD
Gross Profit:
17.42 USD (2 809 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.65 USD (2 009 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (1.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.60 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
83.95%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
12 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
15 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.07 USD
Average Profit:
1.24 USD
Average Loss:
-1.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.14 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.89 USD
Maximal:
2.89 USD (0.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.43% (2.23 USD)
By Equity:
0.24% (1.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CHFJPY 6
NZDJPY 6
AUDJPY 6
GBPJPY 4
XAUUSD 3
EURJPY 2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY -3
NZDJPY -8
AUDJPY 10
GBPJPY 5
XAUUSD -2
EURJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY -405
NZDJPY -1.2K
AUDJPY 1.7K
GBPJPY 774
XAUUSD -205
EURJPY 162
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.60 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
ICMarkets-MT5
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.44 × 1002
Tickmill-Live
2.65 × 6493
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 121
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.00 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
3.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real5
3.50 × 20
VTMarkets-Live
3.67 × 6
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.48 × 83
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
4.60 × 5
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
Alpari-MT5
5.23 × 39
VantageInternational-Live
5.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.97 × 201
25 more...
-Core Concept-
Systematic Hedging • Yield Farming • Risk-Controlled Executionn.

-Farmed Hedge Yield-
A systematic trading portfolio focused on generating
consistent yield through structured hedging and disciplined risk management.

Built on a market-neutral framework to reduce directional dependency,
with Forex as the primary asset class for yield generation.

✅ Rule-based execution with controlled portfolio risk
📊 Designed to complement and diversify other investment portfolios

Recommended Minimum Capital
• Approximately USD 200–300 per 0.01 lot to maintain proper risk structure

and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.
As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot
No reviews
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.18 13:28
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.18 13:28
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.18 13:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 13:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.