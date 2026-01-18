SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Farmed Hedge Yield O
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek

Farmed Hedge Yield O

Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 1%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
27
Profit Trade:
14 (51.85%)
Loss Trade:
13 (48.15%)
Best Trade:
2.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.92 USD
Profitto lordo:
17.42 USD (2 809 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-15.65 USD (2 009 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (1.96 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2.60 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
83.95%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
59
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.61
Long Trade:
12 (44.44%)
Short Trade:
15 (55.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.11
Profitto previsto:
0.07 USD
Profitto medio:
1.24 USD
Perdita media:
-1.20 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-2.14 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2.14 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
0.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.89 USD
Massimale:
2.89 USD (0.56%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.43% (2.23 USD)
Per equità:
0.24% (1.22 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
CHFJPY 6
NZDJPY 6
AUDJPY 6
GBPJPY 4
XAUUSD 3
EURJPY 2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
CHFJPY -3
NZDJPY -8
AUDJPY 10
GBPJPY 5
XAUUSD -2
EURJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
CHFJPY -405
NZDJPY -1.2K
AUDJPY 1.7K
GBPJPY 774
XAUUSD -205
EURJPY 162
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.60 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1.96 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2.14 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
ICMarkets-MT5
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.44 × 1002
Tickmill-Live
2.65 × 6493
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 121
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.00 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
3.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real5
3.50 × 20
VTMarkets-Live
3.67 × 6
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.48 × 83
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
4.60 × 5
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
Alpari-MT5
5.23 × 39
VantageInternational-Live
5.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.97 × 201
25 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
-Core Concept-
Systematic Hedging • Yield Farming • Risk-Controlled Executionn.

-Farmed Hedge Yield-
A systematic trading portfolio focused on generating
consistent yield through structured hedging and disciplined risk management.

Built on a market-neutral framework to reduce directional dependency,
with Forex as the primary asset class for yield generation.

✅ Rule-based execution with controlled portfolio risk
📊 Designed to complement and diversify other investment portfolios

Recommended Minimum Capital
• Approximately USD 200–300 per 0.01 lot to maintain proper risk structure

and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.
As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot
Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.18 13:28
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.18 13:28
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.18 13:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 13:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Farmed Hedge Yield O
30USD al mese
1%
0
0
USD
517
USD
1
100%
27
51%
100%
1.11
0.07
USD
0%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.