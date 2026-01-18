- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
27
Profit Trade:
14 (51.85%)
Loss Trade:
13 (48.15%)
Best Trade:
2.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.92 USD
Profitto lordo:
17.42 USD (2 809 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-15.65 USD (2 009 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (1.96 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2.60 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
83.95%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
59
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.61
Long Trade:
12 (44.44%)
Short Trade:
15 (55.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.11
Profitto previsto:
0.07 USD
Profitto medio:
1.24 USD
Perdita media:
-1.20 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-2.14 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2.14 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
0.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.89 USD
Massimale:
2.89 USD (0.56%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.43% (2.23 USD)
Per equità:
0.24% (1.22 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|6
|NZDJPY
|6
|AUDJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|4
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURJPY
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|CHFJPY
|-3
|NZDJPY
|-8
|AUDJPY
|10
|GBPJPY
|5
|XAUUSD
|-2
|EURJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|CHFJPY
|-405
|NZDJPY
|-1.2K
|AUDJPY
|1.7K
|GBPJPY
|774
|XAUUSD
|-205
|EURJPY
|162
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.60 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1.96 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2.14 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.13 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.44 × 1002
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.65 × 6493
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 121
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|3.40 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.50 × 20
|
VTMarkets-Live
|3.67 × 6
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.48 × 83
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.60 × 5
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.23 × 39
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.50 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|6.97 × 201
-Core Concept-
Systematic Hedging • Yield Farming • Risk-Controlled Executionn.
-Farmed Hedge Yield-
A systematic trading portfolio focused on generating
consistent yield through structured hedging and disciplined risk management.
Built on a market-neutral framework to reduce directional dependency,
with Forex as the primary asset class for yield generation.
✅ Rule-based execution with controlled portfolio risk
📊 Designed to complement and diversify other investment portfolios
Recommended Minimum Capital
• Approximately USD 200–300 per 0.01 lot to maintain proper risk structure
and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.
As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
1%
0
0
USD
USD
517
USD
USD
1
100%
27
51%
100%
1.11
0.07
USD
USD
0%
1:500