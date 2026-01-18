SignaleKategorien
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek

Farmed Hedge Yield O

Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 1%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
27
Gewinntrades:
14 (51.85%)
Verlusttrades:
13 (48.15%)
Bester Trade:
2.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.92 USD
Bruttoprofit:
17.42 USD (2 809 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-15.65 USD (2 009 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (1.96 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2.60 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
83.95%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
59
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.61
Long-Positionen:
12 (44.44%)
Short-Positionen:
15 (55.56%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.11
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.07 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.24 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-2.14 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2.14 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.53%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.89 USD
Maximaler:
2.89 USD (0.56%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.43% (2.23 USD)
Kapital:
0.24% (1.22 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
CHFJPY 6
NZDJPY 6
AUDJPY 6
GBPJPY 4
XAUUSD 3
EURJPY 2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY -3
NZDJPY -8
AUDJPY 10
GBPJPY 5
XAUUSD -2
EURJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY -405
NZDJPY -1.2K
AUDJPY 1.7K
GBPJPY 774
XAUUSD -205
EURJPY 162
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1.96 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2.14 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
ICMarkets-MT5
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.44 × 1002
Tickmill-Live
2.65 × 6493
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 121
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.00 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
3.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real5
3.50 × 20
VTMarkets-Live
3.67 × 6
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.48 × 83
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
4.60 × 5
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
Alpari-MT5
5.23 × 39
VantageInternational-Live
5.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
6.97 × 201
noch 25 ...
-Core Concept-
Systematic Hedging • Yield Farming • Risk-Controlled Executionn.

-Farmed Hedge Yield-
A systematic trading portfolio focused on generating
consistent yield through structured hedging and disciplined risk management.

Built on a market-neutral framework to reduce directional dependency,
with Forex as the primary asset class for yield generation.

✅ Rule-based execution with controlled portfolio risk
📊 Designed to complement and diversify other investment portfolios

Recommended Minimum Capital
• Approximately USD 200–300 per 0.01 lot to maintain proper risk structure

and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.
As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.18 13:28
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.18 13:28
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.18 13:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 13:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
