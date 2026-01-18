- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
27
Gewinntrades:
14 (51.85%)
Verlusttrades:
13 (48.15%)
Bester Trade:
2.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.92 USD
Bruttoprofit:
17.42 USD (2 809 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-15.65 USD (2 009 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (1.96 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2.60 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
83.95%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
59
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.61
Long-Positionen:
12 (44.44%)
Short-Positionen:
15 (55.56%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.11
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.07 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.24 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-2.14 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2.14 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.53%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.89 USD
Maximaler:
2.89 USD (0.56%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.43% (2.23 USD)
Kapital:
0.24% (1.22 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|6
|NZDJPY
|6
|AUDJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|4
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURJPY
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CHFJPY
|-3
|NZDJPY
|-8
|AUDJPY
|10
|GBPJPY
|5
|XAUUSD
|-2
|EURJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CHFJPY
|-405
|NZDJPY
|-1.2K
|AUDJPY
|1.7K
|GBPJPY
|774
|XAUUSD
|-205
|EURJPY
|162
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1.96 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2.14 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.13 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.44 × 1002
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.65 × 6493
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 121
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|3.40 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.50 × 20
|
VTMarkets-Live
|3.67 × 6
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.48 × 83
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.60 × 5
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.23 × 39
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.50 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|6.97 × 201
noch 25 ...Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
-Core Concept-
Systematic Hedging • Yield Farming • Risk-Controlled Executionn.
-Farmed Hedge Yield-
A systematic trading portfolio focused on generating
consistent yield through structured hedging and disciplined risk management.
Built on a market-neutral framework to reduce directional dependency,
with Forex as the primary asset class for yield generation.
✅ Rule-based execution with controlled portfolio risk
📊 Designed to complement and diversify other investment portfolios
Recommended Minimum Capital
• Approximately USD 200–300 per 0.01 lot to maintain proper risk structure
and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.
As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot
Systematic Hedging • Yield Farming • Risk-Controlled Executionn.
-Farmed Hedge Yield-
A systematic trading portfolio focused on generating
consistent yield through structured hedging and disciplined risk management.
Built on a market-neutral framework to reduce directional dependency,
with Forex as the primary asset class for yield generation.
✅ Rule-based execution with controlled portfolio risk
📊 Designed to complement and diversify other investment portfolios
Recommended Minimum Capital
• Approximately USD 200–300 per 0.01 lot to maintain proper risk structure
and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.
As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
1%
0
0
USD
USD
517
USD
USD
1
100%
27
51%
100%
1.11
0.07
USD
USD
0%
1:500