- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
27
盈利交易:
14 (51.85%)
亏损交易:
13 (48.15%)
最好交易:
2.60 USD
最差交易:
-1.92 USD
毛利:
17.42 USD (2 809 pips)
毛利亏损:
-15.65 USD (2 009 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (1.96 USD)
最大连续盈利:
2.60 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
83.95%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
59
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
0.61
长期交易:
12 (44.44%)
短期交易:
15 (55.56%)
利润因子:
1.11
预期回报:
0.07 USD
平均利润:
1.24 USD
平均损失:
-1.20 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-2.14 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2.14 USD (3)
每月增长:
0.53%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.89 USD
最大值:
2.89 USD (0.56%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.43% (2.23 USD)
净值:
0.24% (1.22 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|6
|NZDJPY
|6
|AUDJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|4
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURJPY
|2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|CHFJPY
|-3
|NZDJPY
|-8
|AUDJPY
|10
|GBPJPY
|5
|XAUUSD
|-2
|EURJPY
|1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|CHFJPY
|-405
|NZDJPY
|-1.2K
|AUDJPY
|1.7K
|GBPJPY
|774
|XAUUSD
|-205
|EURJPY
|162
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +2.60 USD
最差交易: -2 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +1.96 USD
最大连续亏损: -2.14 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
|0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.44 × 1002
Tickmill-Live
|2.65 × 6493
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 121
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.00 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|3.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.50 × 20
VTMarkets-Live
|3.67 × 6
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.48 × 83
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.60 × 5
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
Alpari-MT5
|5.23 × 39
VantageInternational-Live
|5.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|6.97 × 201
-Core Concept-
Systematic Hedging • Yield Farming • Risk-Controlled Executionn.
-Farmed Hedge Yield-
A systematic trading portfolio focused on generating
consistent yield through structured hedging and disciplined risk management.
Built on a market-neutral framework to reduce directional dependency,
with Forex as the primary asset class for yield generation.
✅ Rule-based execution with controlled portfolio risk
📊 Designed to complement and diversify other investment portfolios
Recommended Minimum Capital
• Approximately USD 200–300 per 0.01 lot to maintain proper risk structure
and gradually increase position size based on account balance and risk tolerance.
As a general reference:
– $200–300 balance: 0.01 lot
– $1,000 balance: 0.02–0.05 lot
