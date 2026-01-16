SinaisSeções
Egemen Guclu

Gold Miner

Egemen Guclu
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
24
Negociações com lucro:
23 (95.83%)
Negociações com perda:
1 (4.17%)
Melhor negociação:
3.32 EUR
Pior negociação:
-0.23 EUR
Lucro bruto:
28.82 EUR (1 762 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1.27 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
13 (13.94 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
14.88 EUR (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
1.67
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.41%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
25
Tempo médio de espera:
58 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
88.87
Negociações longas:
23 (95.83%)
Negociações curtas:
1 (4.17%)
Fator de lucro:
22.69
Valor esperado:
1.15 EUR
Lucro médio:
1.25 EUR
Perda média:
-1.27 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-0.23 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-0.23 EUR (1)
Crescimento mensal:
16.14%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.04 EUR
Máximo:
0.31 EUR (0.17%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
9.19% (18.22 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3.32 EUR
Pior negociação: -0 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +13.94 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.23 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.82 × 6950
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.55 × 1521
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.51 × 1056
JunoMarkets-Server
10.18 × 22
Gold Signal (XAUUSD) — Smart, Precise, and Consistent

This signal is based on a fully automated trading algorithm designed specifically for XAUUSD. It uses advanced technical analysis, dynamic risk management, and adaptive entry filters to capture high-probability trades in both trending and ranging markets.

Key Features:

  • Focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Automated strategy with no manual intervention.

  • Optimized for stable growth and controlled drawdown.

  • Regular updates and ongoing performance monitoring.

The strategy prioritizes capital protection, consistent profit, and minimal exposure during high-volatility events.


Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum deposit: $300


Sem comentários
2026.01.17 00:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 00:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
