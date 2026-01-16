SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Miner
Egemen Guclu

Gold Miner

Egemen Guclu
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
23 (95.83%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.17%)
Best trade:
3.32 EUR
Worst trade:
-0.23 EUR
Gross Profit:
28.82 EUR (1 762 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.27 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (13.94 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.88 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.67
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
4.41%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
58 minutes
Recovery Factor:
88.87
Long Trades:
23 (95.83%)
Short Trades:
1 (4.17%)
Profit Factor:
22.69
Expected Payoff:
1.15 EUR
Average Profit:
1.25 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.27 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.23 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
16.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 EUR
Maximal:
0.31 EUR (0.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
9.19% (18.22 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.32 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.94 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.23 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.82 × 6950
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.55 × 1521
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.51 × 1056
JunoMarkets-Server
10.18 × 22
46 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Gold Signal (XAUUSD) — Smart, Precise, and Consistent

This signal is based on a fully automated trading algorithm designed specifically for XAUUSD. It uses advanced technical analysis, dynamic risk management, and adaptive entry filters to capture high-probability trades in both trending and ranging markets.

Key Features:

  • Focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Automated strategy with no manual intervention.

  • Optimized for stable growth and controlled drawdown.

  • Regular updates and ongoing performance monitoring.

The strategy prioritizes capital protection, consistent profit, and minimal exposure during high-volatility events.


Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum deposit: $300


No reviews
2026.01.17 00:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 00:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register