Egemen Guclu

Gold Miner

Egemen Guclu
0条评论
1
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
24
盈利交易:
23 (95.83%)
亏损交易:
1 (4.17%)
最好交易:
3.32 EUR
最差交易:
-0.23 EUR
毛利:
28.82 EUR (1 762 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1.27 EUR
最大连续赢利:
13 (13.94 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
14.88 EUR (10)
夏普比率:
1.67
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
4.41%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
25
平均持有时间:
58 分钟
采收率:
88.87
长期交易:
23 (95.83%)
短期交易:
1 (4.17%)
利润因子:
22.69
预期回报:
1.15 EUR
平均利润:
1.25 EUR
平均损失:
-1.27 EUR
最大连续失误:
1 (-0.23 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-0.23 EUR (1)
每月增长:
16.14%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.04 EUR
最大值:
0.31 EUR (0.17%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
净值:
9.19% (18.22 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +3.32 EUR
最差交易: -0 EUR
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +13.94 EUR
最大连续亏损: -0.23 EUR

Gold Signal (XAUUSD) — Smart, Precise, and Consistent

This signal is based on a fully automated trading algorithm designed specifically for XAUUSD. It uses advanced technical analysis, dynamic risk management, and adaptive entry filters to capture high-probability trades in both trending and ranging markets.

Key Features:

  • Focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Automated strategy with no manual intervention.

  • Optimized for stable growth and controlled drawdown.

  • Regular updates and ongoing performance monitoring.

The strategy prioritizes capital protection, consistent profit, and minimal exposure during high-volatility events.


Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum deposit: $300


2026.01.17 00:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 00:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
