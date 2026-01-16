시그널섹션
Egemen Guclu

Gold Miner

Egemen Guclu
0 리뷰
1
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
24
이익 거래:
23 (95.83%)
손실 거래:
1 (4.17%)
최고의 거래:
3.32 EUR
최악의 거래:
-0.23 EUR
총 수익:
28.82 EUR (1 762 pips)
총 손실:
-1.27 EUR
연속 최대 이익:
13 (13.94 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
14.88 EUR (10)
샤프 비율:
1.67
거래 활동:
n/a
최대 입금량:
4.41%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
25
평균 유지 시간:
58 분
회복 요인:
88.87
롱(주식매수):
23 (95.83%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 (4.17%)
수익 요인:
22.69
기대수익:
1.15 EUR
평균 이익:
1.25 EUR
평균 손실:
-1.27 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-0.23 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-0.23 EUR (1)
월별 성장률:
16.14%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.04 EUR
최대한의:
0.31 EUR (0.17%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
자본금별:
9.19% (18.22 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +3.32 EUR
최악의 거래: -0 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +13.94 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -0.23 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FusionMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.82 × 6950
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.55 × 1521
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.51 × 1056
JunoMarkets-Server
10.18 × 22
46 더...
Gold Signal (XAUUSD) — Smart, Precise, and Consistent

This signal is based on a fully automated trading algorithm designed specifically for XAUUSD. It uses advanced technical analysis, dynamic risk management, and adaptive entry filters to capture high-probability trades in both trending and ranging markets.

Key Features:

  • Focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Automated strategy with no manual intervention.

  • Optimized for stable growth and controlled drawdown.

  • Regular updates and ongoing performance monitoring.

The strategy prioritizes capital protection, consistent profit, and minimal exposure during high-volatility events.


Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum deposit: $300


리뷰 없음
2026.01.17 00:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 00:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
