Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Miner
Egemen Guclu

Gold Miner

Egemen Guclu
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Trades insgesamt:
24
Gewinntrades:
23 (95.83%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (4.17%)
Bester Trade:
3.32 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-0.23 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
28.82 EUR (1 762 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1.27 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (13.94 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
14.88 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.67
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
4.41%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
25
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
58 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
88.87
Long-Positionen:
23 (95.83%)
Short-Positionen:
1 (4.17%)
Profit-Faktor:
22.69
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.15 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.25 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.27 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-0.23 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-0.23 EUR (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
16.14%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.04 EUR
Maximaler:
0.31 EUR (0.17%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Kapital:
9.19% (18.22 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FusionMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.82 × 6950
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.55 × 1521
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.51 × 1056
JunoMarkets-Server
10.18 × 22
noch 46 ...
Gold Signal (XAUUSD) — Smart, Precise, and Consistent

This signal is based on a fully automated trading algorithm designed specifically for XAUUSD. It uses advanced technical analysis, dynamic risk management, and adaptive entry filters to capture high-probability trades in both trending and ranging markets.

Key Features:

  • Focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Automated strategy with no manual intervention.

  • Optimized for stable growth and controlled drawdown.

  • Regular updates and ongoing performance monitoring.

The strategy prioritizes capital protection, consistent profit, and minimal exposure during high-volatility events.


Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum deposit: $300


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.17 00:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 00:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
