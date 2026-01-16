SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Miner
Egemen Guclu

Gold Miner

Egemen Guclu
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
24
Profit Trade:
23 (95.83%)
Loss Trade:
1 (4.17%)
Best Trade:
3.32 EUR
Worst Trade:
-0.23 EUR
Profitto lordo:
28.82 EUR (1 762 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.27 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (13.94 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
14.88 EUR (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.67
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.41%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
25
Tempo di attesa medio:
58 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
88.87
Long Trade:
23 (95.83%)
Short Trade:
1 (4.17%)
Fattore di profitto:
22.69
Profitto previsto:
1.15 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.25 EUR
Perdita media:
-1.27 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.23 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.23 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
16.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 EUR
Massimale:
0.31 EUR (0.17%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
9.19% (18.22 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3.32 EUR
Worst Trade: -0 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +13.94 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.23 EUR

Gold Signal (XAUUSD) — Smart, Precise, and Consistent

This signal is based on a fully automated trading algorithm designed specifically for XAUUSD. It uses advanced technical analysis, dynamic risk management, and adaptive entry filters to capture high-probability trades in both trending and ranging markets.

Key Features:

  • Focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Automated strategy with no manual intervention.

  • Optimized for stable growth and controlled drawdown.

  • Regular updates and ongoing performance monitoring.

The strategy prioritizes capital protection, consistent profit, and minimal exposure during high-volatility events.


Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum deposit: $300


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.17 00:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 00:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
