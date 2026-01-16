SeñalesSecciones
Egemen Guclu

Gold Miner

Egemen Guclu
0 comentarios
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
24
Transacciones Rentables:
23 (95.83%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 (4.17%)
Mejor transacción:
3.32 EUR
Peor transacción:
-0.23 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
28.82 EUR (1 762 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1.27 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (13.94 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
14.88 EUR (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.67
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.41%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
25
Tiempo medio de espera:
58 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
88.87
Transacciones Largas:
23 (95.83%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 (4.17%)
Factor de Beneficio:
22.69
Beneficio Esperado:
1.15 EUR
Beneficio medio:
1.25 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-1.27 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-0.23 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-0.23 EUR (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
16.14%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.04 EUR
Máxima:
0.31 EUR (0.17%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
De fondos:
9.19% (18.22 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +3.32 EUR
Peor transacción: -0 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +13.94 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.23 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.82 × 6950
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.55 × 1521
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.51 × 1056
JunoMarkets-Server
10.18 × 22
otros 46...
Gold Signal (XAUUSD) — Smart, Precise, and Consistent

This signal is based on a fully automated trading algorithm designed specifically for XAUUSD. It uses advanced technical analysis, dynamic risk management, and adaptive entry filters to capture high-probability trades in both trending and ranging markets.

Key Features:

  • Focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Automated strategy with no manual intervention.

  • Optimized for stable growth and controlled drawdown.

  • Regular updates and ongoing performance monitoring.

The strategy prioritizes capital protection, consistent profit, and minimal exposure during high-volatility events.


Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum deposit: $300


2026.01.17 00:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 00:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
