- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.82 × 6950
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.24 × 46
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.55 × 1521
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|8.50 × 88
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.79 × 217
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|9.08 × 112
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|9.33 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|9.51 × 1056
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|10.18 × 22
Gold Signal (XAUUSD) — Smart, Precise, and Consistent
This signal is based on a fully automated trading algorithm designed specifically for XAUUSD. It uses advanced technical analysis, dynamic risk management, and adaptive entry filters to capture high-probability trades in both trending and ranging markets.
Key Features:
-
Focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).
-
Automated strategy with no manual intervention.
-
Optimized for stable growth and controlled drawdown.
-
Regular updates and ongoing performance monitoring.
The strategy prioritizes capital protection, consistent profit, and minimal exposure during high-volatility events.
Recommended Settings:
-
Minimum deposit: $300