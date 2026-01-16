SignauxSections
Egemen Guclu

Gold Miner

Egemen Guclu
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
24
Bénéfice trades:
23 (95.83%)
Perte trades:
1 (4.17%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.32 EUR
Pire transaction:
-0.23 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
28.82 EUR (1 762 pips)
Perte brute:
-1.27 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (13.94 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
14.88 EUR (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.67
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.41%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
25
Temps de détention moyen:
58 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
88.87
Longs trades:
23 (95.83%)
Courts trades:
1 (4.17%)
Facteur de profit:
22.69
Rendement attendu:
1.15 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.25 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-1.27 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.23 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.23 EUR (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
16.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.04 EUR
Maximal:
0.31 EUR (0.17%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
9.19% (18.22 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3.32 EUR
Pire transaction: -0 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +13.94 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.23 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.82 × 6950
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.55 × 1521
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.51 × 1056
JunoMarkets-Server
10.18 × 22
Gold Signal (XAUUSD) — Smart, Precise, and Consistent

This signal is based on a fully automated trading algorithm designed specifically for XAUUSD. It uses advanced technical analysis, dynamic risk management, and adaptive entry filters to capture high-probability trades in both trending and ranging markets.

Key Features:

  • Focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Automated strategy with no manual intervention.

  • Optimized for stable growth and controlled drawdown.

  • Regular updates and ongoing performance monitoring.

The strategy prioritizes capital protection, consistent profit, and minimal exposure during high-volatility events.


Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum deposit: $300


