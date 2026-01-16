シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Miner
Egemen Guclu

Gold Miner

Egemen Guclu
レビュー0件
1週間
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
24
利益トレード:
23 (95.83%)
損失トレード:
1 (4.17%)
ベストトレード:
3.32 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-0.23 EUR
総利益:
28.82 EUR (1 762 pips)
総損失:
-1.27 EUR
最大連続の勝ち:
13 (13.94 EUR)
最大連続利益:
14.88 EUR (10)
シャープレシオ:
1.67
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
4.41%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
25
平均保有時間:
58 分
リカバリーファクター:
88.87
長いトレード:
23 (95.83%)
短いトレード:
1 (4.17%)
プロフィットファクター:
22.69
期待されたペイオフ:
1.15 EUR
平均利益:
1.25 EUR
平均損失:
-1.27 EUR
最大連続の負け:
1 (-0.23 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-0.23 EUR (1)
月間成長:
16.14%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.04 EUR
最大の:
0.31 EUR (0.17%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
エクイティによる:
9.19% (18.22 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +3.32 EUR
最悪のトレード: -0 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +13.94 EUR
最大連続損失: -0.23 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FusionMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.82 × 6950
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.55 × 1521
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.51 × 1056
JunoMarkets-Server
10.18 × 22
46 より多く...
Gold Signal (XAUUSD) — Smart, Precise, and Consistent

This signal is based on a fully automated trading algorithm designed specifically for XAUUSD. It uses advanced technical analysis, dynamic risk management, and adaptive entry filters to capture high-probability trades in both trending and ranging markets.

Key Features:

  • Focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Automated strategy with no manual intervention.

  • Optimized for stable growth and controlled drawdown.

  • Regular updates and ongoing performance monitoring.

The strategy prioritizes capital protection, consistent profit, and minimal exposure during high-volatility events.


Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum deposit: $300


レビューなし
2026.01.17 00:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 00:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
