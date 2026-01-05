SinaisSeções
Bernd Eisele

Bernd Gold Trader

Bernd Eisele
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1000 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 3%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
83
Negociações com lucro:
58 (69.87%)
Negociações com perda:
25 (30.12%)
Melhor negociação:
14.80 USD
Pior negociação:
-9.28 USD
Lucro bruto:
217.51 USD (5 780 573 pips)
Perda bruta:
-74.51 USD (6 265 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (21.88 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
22.38 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.38
Atividade de negociação:
57.38%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.96%
Último negócio:
33 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
57
Tempo médio de espera:
12 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
9.07
Negociações longas:
50 (60.24%)
Negociações curtas:
33 (39.76%)
Fator de lucro:
2.92
Valor esperado:
1.72 USD
Lucro médio:
3.75 USD
Perda média:
-2.98 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-15.76 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-15.76 USD (4)
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
15.76 USD (0.31%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.31% (15.76 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.63% (31.81 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 57
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 159
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +14.80 USD
Pior negociação: -9 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +21.88 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -15.76 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.25 × 4
JunoMarkets-Server
0.81 × 43
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.80 × 228
VantageInternational-Live 6
3.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live
3.81 × 1161
Bybit-Live-4
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.10 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.31 × 52
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 13
6.73 × 132
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
7.45 × 29
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
Exness-MT5Real
10.19 × 63
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
11.64 × 524
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.16 × 1430
Exness-MT5Real5
12.51 × 1481
Bybit-Live
12.52 × 84
Exness-MT5Real38
13.51 × 300
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
14.23 × 190
Exness-MT5Real12
14.52 × 154
OxSecurities-Live
16.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
16.17 × 24
3 mais ...
Hallo, ich bin Bernd der Goldhändler. 

Alle meine Trades können kopiert werden, sodass Sie von meiner Erfahrung profitieren können. 


www.BerndGoldTrader.com

Telegramm, Tiktok: BerndGoldTrader



Sem comentários
2026.01.06 01:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 00:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 22:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 20:11
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 20:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 20:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
