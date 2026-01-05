- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
83
Negociações com lucro:
58 (69.87%)
Negociações com perda:
25 (30.12%)
Melhor negociação:
14.80 USD
Pior negociação:
-9.28 USD
Lucro bruto:
217.51 USD (5 780 573 pips)
Perda bruta:
-74.51 USD (6 265 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (21.88 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
22.38 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.38
Atividade de negociação:
57.38%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.96%
Último negócio:
33 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
57
Tempo médio de espera:
12 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
9.07
Negociações longas:
50 (60.24%)
Negociações curtas:
33 (39.76%)
Fator de lucro:
2.92
Valor esperado:
1.72 USD
Lucro médio:
3.75 USD
Perda média:
-2.98 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-15.76 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-15.76 USD (4)
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
15.76 USD (0.31%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.31% (15.76 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.63% (31.81 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|57
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|159
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +14.80 USD
Pior negociação: -9 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +21.88 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -15.76 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.25 × 4
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.81 × 43
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.80 × 228
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|3.40 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live
|3.81 × 1161
|
Bybit-Live-4
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|5.10 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.31 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|6.73 × 132
|
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
|7.45 × 29
|
YLDFX-Server 01
|7.61 × 197
|
Exness-MT5Real
|10.19 × 63
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|11.64 × 524
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|12.16 × 1430
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.51 × 1481
|
Bybit-Live
|12.52 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|13.51 × 300
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|14.23 × 190
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|14.52 × 154
|
OxSecurities-Live
|16.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|16.17 × 24
Hallo, ich bin Bernd der Goldhändler.
Alle meine Trades können kopiert werden, sodass Sie von meiner Erfahrung profitieren können.
www.BerndGoldTrader.com
Telegramm, Tiktok: BerndGoldTrader
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
1000 USD por mês
3%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
1
100%
83
69%
57%
2.91
1.72
USD
USD
1%
1:500