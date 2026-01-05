SeñalesSecciones
Bernd Eisele

Bernd Gold Trader

Bernd Eisele
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2026 5%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
890
Transacciones Rentables:
576 (64.71%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
314 (35.28%)
Mejor transacción:
160.50 USD
Peor transacción:
-232.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
5 457.79 USD (82 912 352 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-5 215.06 USD (155 550 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (38.46 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
229.08 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Actividad comercial:
69.26%
Carga máxima del depósito:
26.89%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
518
Tiempo medio de espera:
19 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.25
Transacciones Largas:
446 (50.11%)
Transacciones Cortas:
444 (49.89%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.05
Beneficio Esperado:
0.27 USD
Beneficio medio:
9.48 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-16.61 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-137.67 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-783.16 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.85%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
628.76 USD
Máxima:
980.80 USD (18.33%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
18.33% (980.80 USD)
De fondos:
17.33% (793.01 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 518
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 3.3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 40K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +160.50 USD
Peor transacción: -232 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +38.46 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -137.67 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.81 × 43
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.99 × 232
VantageInternational-Live
3.83 × 1162
VantageTradingLtd-Live
4.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
4.60 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 5
5.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.60 × 55
VantageInternational-Live 14
6.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
6.83 × 133
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
8.22 × 32
Exness-MT5Real
10.77 × 65
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
11.68 × 530
VantageInternational-Live 15
12.00 × 3
FusionMarketsAU-Live
12.00 × 3
Bybit-Live
12.31 × 87
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.33 × 1465
Exness-MT5Real5
12.56 × 1505
Exness-MT5Real38
13.47 × 303
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
14.24 × 193
Exness-MT5Real12
14.53 × 157
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
18.00 × 1
otros 10...
Hallo, ich bin Bernd der Goldhändler. 

Alle meine Trades können kopiert werden, sodass Sie von meiner Erfahrung profitieren können. 


www.BerndGoldTrader.com

Telegramm, Tiktok: BerndGoldTrader



2026.01.06 01:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 00:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 22:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 20:11
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 20:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 20:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
