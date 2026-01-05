- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
890
Transacciones Rentables:
576 (64.71%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
314 (35.28%)
Mejor transacción:
160.50 USD
Peor transacción:
-232.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
5 457.79 USD (82 912 352 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-5 215.06 USD (155 550 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (38.46 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
229.08 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Actividad comercial:
69.26%
Carga máxima del depósito:
26.89%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
518
Tiempo medio de espera:
19 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.25
Transacciones Largas:
446 (50.11%)
Transacciones Cortas:
444 (49.89%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.05
Beneficio Esperado:
0.27 USD
Beneficio medio:
9.48 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-16.61 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-137.67 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-783.16 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.85%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
628.76 USD
Máxima:
980.80 USD (18.33%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
18.33% (980.80 USD)
De fondos:
17.33% (793.01 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|518
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|40K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +160.50 USD
Peor transacción: -232 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +38.46 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -137.67 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.81 × 43
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.99 × 232
|
VantageInternational-Live
|3.83 × 1162
|
VantageTradingLtd-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|4.60 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|5.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|5.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.60 × 55
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|6.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|6.83 × 133
|
YLDFX-Server 01
|7.61 × 197
|
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
|8.22 × 32
|
Exness-MT5Real
|10.77 × 65
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|11.68 × 530
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|12.00 × 3
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|12.00 × 3
|
Bybit-Live
|12.31 × 87
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|12.33 × 1465
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.56 × 1505
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|13.47 × 303
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|14.24 × 193
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|14.53 × 157
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|18.00 × 1
otros 10...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Hallo, ich bin Bernd der Goldhändler.
Alle meine Trades können kopiert werden, sodass Sie von meiner Erfahrung profitieren können.
www.BerndGoldTrader.com
Telegramm, Tiktok: BerndGoldTrader
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
1000 USD al mes
5%
0
0
USD
USD
5.2K
USD
USD
1
100%
890
64%
69%
1.04
0.27
USD
USD
18%
1:500