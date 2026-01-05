- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
31 (67.39%)
Loss Trades:
15 (32.61%)
Best trade:
14.80 USD
Worst trade:
-9.28 USD
Gross Profit:
127.35 USD (2 226 833 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49.64 USD (3 916 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (21.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.38 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
57.38%
Max deposit load:
1.96%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.93
Long Trades:
27 (58.70%)
Short Trades:
19 (41.30%)
Profit Factor:
2.57
Expected Payoff:
1.69 USD
Average Profit:
4.11 USD
Average Loss:
-3.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-15.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.76 USD (4)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
15.76 USD (0.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.31% (15.76 USD)
By Equity:
0.63% (31.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|36
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|87
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.80 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.25 × 4
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.81 × 43
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.80 × 228
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|3.40 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live
|3.81 × 1161
|
Bybit-Live-4
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|5.10 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.31 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|6.73 × 132
|
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
|7.45 × 29
|
YLDFX-Server 01
|7.61 × 197
|
Exness-MT5Real
|10.19 × 63
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|11.64 × 524
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|12.16 × 1430
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.51 × 1481
|
Bybit-Live
|12.52 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|13.51 × 300
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|14.23 × 190
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|14.52 × 154
|
OxSecurities-Live
|16.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|16.17 × 24
Hallo, ich bin Bernd der Goldhändler.
Alle meine Trades können kopiert werden, sodass Sie von meiner Erfahrung profitieren können.
www.BerndGoldTrader.com
Telegramm, Tiktok: BerndGoldTrader
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
1
100%
46
67%
57%
2.56
1.69
USD
USD
1%
1:500