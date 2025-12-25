- Crescimento
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|46
|GBPUSD
|6
|USDCHF
|3
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|105
|GBPUSD
|6
|USDCHF
|-1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|GBPUSD
|618
|USDCHF
|-71
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.36 × 25
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 227
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.71 × 5585
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.83 × 880
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.87 × 5543
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.01 × 164
I trade with a target of below ten percent profit per month. You see my monthly gain.
I have been trading since 2016, I use Price Action.
I don't set SL on trades, but when I think my trade is wrong, I accept loss manually.
You can start with minimum $1000
For getting maximum allowed lot size, input 95% in "Use no more than: 95% of deposit"
I recommend creating an account with the following brokers:
Minimum deposit $1000
Recommended Leverage: 1:500
Monthly Growth Target: 5%
I suggest you to have ‘Swap Free’ account
to contact me:
Telegram: https://t.me/FaridUddinTalukder
WhatsApp: https://wa.me/qr/U5VR2UFXC4UZF1
