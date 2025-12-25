SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Prime Source
Md Farid Uddin Talukder

Prime Source

Md Farid Uddin Talukder
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 22%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
55
Negociações com lucro:
43 (78.18%)
Negociações com perda:
12 (21.82%)
Melhor negociação:
20.57 USD
Pior negociação:
-12.94 USD
Lucro bruto:
174.20 USD (17 508 pips)
Perda bruta:
-64.74 USD (6 117 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (38.22 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
38.22 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.37
Atividade de negociação:
87.42%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.89%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
55
Tempo médio de espera:
4 horas
Fator de recuperação:
7.32
Negociações longas:
13 (23.64%)
Negociações curtas:
42 (76.36%)
Fator de lucro:
2.69
Valor esperado:
1.99 USD
Lucro médio:
4.05 USD
Perda média:
-5.40 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-12.94 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-12.94 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
22.22%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.08 USD
Máximo:
14.96 USD (2.44%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.92% (14.96 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.08% (15.49 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
GBPUSD 6
USDCHF 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 105
GBPUSD 6
USDCHF -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 11K
GBPUSD 618
USDCHF -71
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +20.57 USD
Pior negociação: -13 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +38.22 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -12.94 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.36 × 25
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 227
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5585
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
0.83 × 880
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.87 × 5543
LiteFinance-MT5
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
128 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

I trade with a target of below ten percent profit per month. You see my monthly gain.

I have been trading since 2016, I use Price Action.

I don't set SL on trades, but when I think my trade is wrong, I accept loss manually.

You can start with minimum $1000

For getting maximum allowed lot size, input 95% in "Use no more than: 95% of deposit"

I recommend creating an account with the following brokers:

Minimum deposit $1000

Recommended Leverage: 1:500

Monthly Growth Target: 5%

I suggest you to have ‘Swap Free’ account

to contact me:

Telegram: https://t.me/FaridUddinTalukder

WhatsApp: https://wa.me/qr/U5VR2UFXC4UZF1

Sem comentários
2025.12.25 14:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Prime Source
30 USD por mês
22%
0
0
USD
509
USD
1
0%
55
78%
87%
2.69
1.99
USD
3%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.