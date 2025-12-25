SignalsSections
Md Farid Uddin Talukder

Prime Source

Md Farid Uddin Talukder
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
43 (78.18%)
Loss Trades:
12 (21.82%)
Best trade:
20.57 USD
Worst trade:
-12.94 USD
Gross Profit:
174.20 USD (17 508 pips)
Gross Loss:
-64.74 USD (6 117 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (38.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.22 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
87.42%
Max deposit load:
1.89%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.32
Long Trades:
13 (23.64%)
Short Trades:
42 (76.36%)
Profit Factor:
2.69
Expected Payoff:
1.99 USD
Average Profit:
4.05 USD
Average Loss:
-5.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-12.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.94 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
22.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
14.96 USD (2.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.92% (14.96 USD)
By Equity:
3.08% (15.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
GBPUSD 6
USDCHF 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 105
GBPUSD 6
USDCHF -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
GBPUSD 618
USDCHF -71
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.57 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.36 × 25
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 228
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5585
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
0.82 × 880
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.87 × 5543
LiteFinance-MT5
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
128 more...
I trade with a target of below ten percent profit per month. You see my monthly gain.

I have been trading since 2016, I use Price Action.

I don't set SL on trades, but when I think my trade is wrong, I accept loss manually.

You can start with minimum $1000

For getting maximum allowed lot size, input 95% in "Use no more than: 95% of deposit"

I recommend creating an account with the following brokers:

Minimum deposit $1000

Recommended Leverage: 1:500

Monthly Growth Target: 5%

I suggest you to have ‘Swap Free’ account

to contact me:

Telegram: https://t.me/FaridUddinTalukder

WhatsApp: https://wa.me/qr/U5VR2UFXC4UZF1

No reviews
2025.12.25 14:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
