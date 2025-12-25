SeñalesSecciones
Md Farid Uddin Talukder

Prime Source

Md Farid Uddin Talukder
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 22%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
55
Transacciones Rentables:
43 (78.18%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
12 (21.82%)
Mejor transacción:
20.57 USD
Peor transacción:
-12.94 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
174.20 USD (17 508 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-64.74 USD (6 117 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (38.22 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
38.22 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.37
Actividad comercial:
87.42%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.89%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
55
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
7.32
Transacciones Largas:
13 (23.64%)
Transacciones Cortas:
42 (76.36%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.69
Beneficio Esperado:
1.99 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.05 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-5.40 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-12.94 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-12.94 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
22.22%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.08 USD
Máxima:
14.96 USD (2.44%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.92% (14.96 USD)
De fondos:
3.08% (15.49 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
GBPUSD 6
USDCHF 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 105
GBPUSD 6
USDCHF -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 11K
GBPUSD 618
USDCHF -71
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +20.57 USD
Peor transacción: -13 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +38.22 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -12.94 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.36 × 25
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 234
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5585
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
0.82 × 880
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.87 × 5543
LiteFinance-MT5
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
otros 128...
I trade with a target of below ten percent profit per month. You see my monthly gain.

I have been trading since 2016, I use Price Action.

I don't set SL on trades, but when I think my trade is wrong, I accept loss manually.

You can start with minimum $1000

For getting maximum allowed lot size, input 95% in "Use no more than: 95% of deposit"

I recommend creating an account with the following brokers:

Minimum deposit $1000

Recommended Leverage: 1:500

Monthly Growth Target: 5%

I suggest you to have ‘Swap Free’ account

to contact me:

Telegram: https://t.me/FaridUddinTalukder

WhatsApp: https://wa.me/qr/U5VR2UFXC4UZF1

No hay comentarios
2025.12.25 14:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
