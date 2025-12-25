SegnaliSezioni
Md Farid Uddin Talukder

Prime Source

Md Farid Uddin Talukder
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 22%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Trade:
55
Profit Trade:
43 (78.18%)
Loss Trade:
12 (21.82%)
Best Trade:
20.57 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
174.20 USD (17 508 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-64.74 USD (6 117 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (38.22 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
38.22 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.37
Attività di trading:
87.42%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.89%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
55
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
7.32
Long Trade:
13 (23.64%)
Short Trade:
42 (76.36%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.69
Profitto previsto:
1.99 USD
Profitto medio:
4.05 USD
Perdita media:
-5.40 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-12.94 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-12.94 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
22.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
14.96 USD (2.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.92% (14.96 USD)
Per equità:
3.08% (15.49 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
GBPUSD 6
USDCHF 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 105
GBPUSD 6
USDCHF -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 11K
GBPUSD 618
USDCHF -71
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Best Trade: +20.57 USD
Worst Trade: -13 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +38.22 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12.94 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.36 × 25
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 228
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5585
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
0.82 × 880
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.87 × 5543
LiteFinance-MT5
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real12
1.01 × 164
I trade with a target of below ten percent profit per month. You see my monthly gain.

I have been trading since 2016, I use Price Action.

I don't set SL on trades, but when I think my trade is wrong, I accept loss manually.

You can start with minimum $1000

For getting maximum allowed lot size, input 95% in "Use no more than: 95% of deposit"

I recommend creating an account with the following brokers:

Minimum deposit $1000

Recommended Leverage: 1:500

Monthly Growth Target: 5%

I suggest you to have ‘Swap Free’ account

to contact me:

Telegram: https://t.me/FaridUddinTalukder

WhatsApp: https://wa.me/qr/U5VR2UFXC4UZF1

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.25 14:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Prime Source
30USD al mese
22%
0
0
USD
509
USD
1
0%
55
78%
87%
2.69
1.99
USD
3%
1:500
Copia

