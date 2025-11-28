SinaisSeções
I Wayan Widya

BALI ISLAND TRADER

I Wayan Widya
0 comentários
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -6%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
80
Negociações com lucro:
31 (38.75%)
Negociações com perda:
49 (61.25%)
Melhor negociação:
99.60 USD
Pior negociação:
-113.83 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 712.86 USD (125 387 pips)
Perda bruta:
-3 477.35 USD (148 328 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (781.33 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
781.33 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.09
Atividade de negociação:
93.44%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.23%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
16
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
-0.38
Negociações longas:
68 (85.00%)
Negociações curtas:
12 (15.00%)
Fator de lucro:
0.78
Valor esperado:
-9.56 USD
Lucro médio:
87.51 USD
Perda média:
-70.97 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
14 (-930.18 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-930.18 USD (14)
Crescimento mensal:
-6.20%
Algotrading:
3%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 770.49 USD
Máximo:
2 008.35 USD (38.34%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
19.62% (2 008.35 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.78% (267.98 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 72
EURJPY 2
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
EURAUD 1
USDJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -493
EURJPY -10
EURUSD 85
AUDJPY -106
NZDJPY 97
CADJPY -113
EURAUD -114
USDJPY -111
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD -22K
EURJPY 0
EURUSD 159
AUDJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
CADJPY -1K
EURAUD -270
USDJPY -329
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

MIGCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 3
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 6
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
HFMarkets-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
TMS-Live
0.00 × 5
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 20
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
296 mais ...
ALWAYS HAVE A TRADING MINDSET AS A BUSINESS
Safe trading and long-term profits, not just thinking about large profits in a short time, which ultimately leads to a margin call/loss of all money.
- Profit and loss are part of business.
- Always view trading as a long-term journey.
- Trade with money management, with a maximum risk per trade of 1.5% (less is better) of your balance to maintain psychological health in the event of a loss.
- I always open the market with pending orders (to be consistent with trading rules, avoid having to monitor the market constantly, and avoid overtrading).
- My trading positions always have stop-loss (SL) and take profit (TP) (to avoid uncontrolled or excessively volatile market movements) to maintain a safe balance.
- I don't promise profits every month; sometimes we have losing months, but based on experience, I'm confident that in the long run, it will be profitable.(2-15% average per month based on experience).
- Thank you, and happy trading.
Sem comentários
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 09:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 09:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 09:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
