- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
80
Negociações com lucro:
31 (38.75%)
Negociações com perda:
49 (61.25%)
Melhor negociação:
99.60 USD
Pior negociação:
-113.83 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 712.86 USD (125 387 pips)
Perda bruta:
-3 477.35 USD (148 328 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (781.33 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
781.33 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.09
Atividade de negociação:
93.44%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.23%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
16
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
-0.38
Negociações longas:
68 (85.00%)
Negociações curtas:
12 (15.00%)
Fator de lucro:
0.78
Valor esperado:
-9.56 USD
Lucro médio:
87.51 USD
Perda média:
-70.97 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
14 (-930.18 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-930.18 USD (14)
Crescimento mensal:
-6.20%
Algotrading:
3%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 770.49 USD
Máximo:
2 008.35 USD (38.34%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
19.62% (2 008.35 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.78% (267.98 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|72
|EURJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|-493
|EURJPY
|-10
|EURUSD
|85
|AUDJPY
|-106
|NZDJPY
|97
|CADJPY
|-113
|EURAUD
|-114
|USDJPY
|-111
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|-22K
|EURJPY
|0
|EURUSD
|159
|AUDJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|EURAUD
|-270
|USDJPY
|-329
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +99.60 USD
Pior negociação: -114 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 14
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +781.33 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -930.18 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
MIGCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 3
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 6
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarkets-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 20
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
ACCORDUS-Server
|0.00 × 1
296 mais ...Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
ALWAYS HAVE A TRADING MINDSET AS A BUSINESS
Safe trading and long-term profits, not just thinking about large profits in a short time, which ultimately leads to a margin call/loss of all money.
- Profit and loss are part of business.
- Always view trading as a long-term journey.
- Trade with money management, with a maximum risk per trade of 1.5% (less is better) of your balance to maintain psychological health in the event of a loss.
- I always open the market with pending orders (to be consistent with trading rules, avoid having to monitor the market constantly, and avoid overtrading).
- My trading positions always have stop-loss (SL) and take profit (TP) (to avoid uncontrolled or excessively volatile market movements) to maintain a safe balance.
- I don't promise profits every month; sometimes we have losing months, but based on experience, I'm confident that in the long run, it will be profitable.(2-15% average per month based on experience).
- Thank you, and happy trading.
Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
-6%
0
0
USD
USD
9.2K
USD
USD
5
3%
80
38%
93%
0.78
-9.56
USD
USD
20%
1:50