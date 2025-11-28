- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
83
Gewinntrades:
31 (37.34%)
Verlusttrades:
52 (62.65%)
Bester Trade:
99.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-120.92 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 712.86 USD (125 387 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3 720.07 USD (154 628 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (781.33 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
781.33 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
92.33%
Max deposit load:
9.23%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.50
Long-Positionen:
70 (84.34%)
Short-Positionen:
13 (15.66%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.73
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-12.14 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
87.51 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-71.54 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-930.18 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-930.18 USD (14)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-8.67%
Algo-Trading:
4%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 770.49 USD
Maximaler:
2 008.35 USD (38.34%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
19.62% (2 008.35 USD)
Kapital:
2.78% (267.98 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|74
|EURJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-615
|EURJPY
|-10
|EURUSD
|85
|AUDJPY
|-106
|NZDJPY
|97
|CADJPY
|-113
|EURAUD
|-114
|USDJPY
|-111
|EURNZD
|-121
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-28K
|EURJPY
|0
|EURUSD
|159
|AUDJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|EURAUD
|-270
|USDJPY
|-329
|EURNZD
|-300
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +99.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -121 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 14
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +781.33 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -930.18 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 3
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 6
|
HFMarkets-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
ALWAYS HAVE A TRADING MINDSET AS A BUSINESS
Safe trading and long-term profits, not just thinking about large profits in a short time, which ultimately leads to a margin call/loss of all money.
- Profit and loss are part of business.
- Always view trading as a long-term journey.
- Trade with money management, with a maximum risk per trade of 1.5% (less is better) of your balance to maintain psychological health in the event of a loss.
- I always open the market with pending orders (to be consistent with trading rules, avoid having to monitor the market constantly, and avoid overtrading).
- My trading positions always have stop-loss (SL) and take profit (TP) (to avoid uncontrolled or excessively volatile market movements) to maintain a safe balance.
- I don't promise profits every month; sometimes we have losing months, but based on experience, I'm confident that in the long run, it will be profitable.(2-15% average per month based on experience).
- Thank you, and happy trading.
