Signale / MetaTrader 4 / BALI ISLAND TRADER
I Wayan Widya

BALI ISLAND TRADER

I Wayan Widya
0 Bewertungen
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -9%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
83
Gewinntrades:
31 (37.34%)
Verlusttrades:
52 (62.65%)
Bester Trade:
99.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-120.92 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 712.86 USD (125 387 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3 720.07 USD (154 628 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (781.33 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
781.33 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
92.33%
Max deposit load:
9.23%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.50
Long-Positionen:
70 (84.34%)
Short-Positionen:
13 (15.66%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.73
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-12.14 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
87.51 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-71.54 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-930.18 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-930.18 USD (14)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-8.67%
Algo-Trading:
4%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 770.49 USD
Maximaler:
2 008.35 USD (38.34%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
19.62% (2 008.35 USD)
Kapital:
2.78% (267.98 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 74
EURJPY 2
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
EURAUD 1
USDJPY 1
EURNZD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -615
EURJPY -10
EURUSD 85
AUDJPY -106
NZDJPY 97
CADJPY -113
EURAUD -114
USDJPY -111
EURNZD -121
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -28K
EURJPY 0
EURUSD 159
AUDJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
CADJPY -1K
EURAUD -270
USDJPY -329
EURNZD -300
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +99.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -121 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 14
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +781.33 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -930.18 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 21
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 3
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 6
HFMarkets-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
noch 298 ...
ALWAYS HAVE A TRADING MINDSET AS A BUSINESS
Safe trading and long-term profits, not just thinking about large profits in a short time, which ultimately leads to a margin call/loss of all money.
- Profit and loss are part of business.
- Always view trading as a long-term journey.
- Trade with money management, with a maximum risk per trade of 1.5% (less is better) of your balance to maintain psychological health in the event of a loss.
- I always open the market with pending orders (to be consistent with trading rules, avoid having to monitor the market constantly, and avoid overtrading).
- My trading positions always have stop-loss (SL) and take profit (TP) (to avoid uncontrolled or excessively volatile market movements) to maintain a safe balance.
- I don't promise profits every month; sometimes we have losing months, but based on experience, I'm confident that in the long run, it will be profitable.(2-15% average per month based on experience).
- Thank you, and happy trading.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 09:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 09:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 09:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
