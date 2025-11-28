SignalsSections
I Wayan Widya

BALI ISLAND TRADER

I Wayan Widya
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -7%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
75
Profit Trades:
29 (38.66%)
Loss Trades:
46 (61.33%)
Best trade:
99.60 USD
Worst trade:
-113.83 USD
Gross Profit:
2 517.64 USD (115 387 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 356.15 USD (142 328 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (781.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
781.33 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
98.46%
Max deposit load:
9.23%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.42
Long Trades:
63 (84.00%)
Short Trades:
12 (16.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.75
Expected Payoff:
-11.18 USD
Average Profit:
86.82 USD
Average Loss:
-72.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-930.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-930.18 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-6.95%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 770.49 USD
Maximal:
2 008.35 USD (38.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.62% (2 008.35 USD)
By Equity:
2.78% (267.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 67
EURJPY 2
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
EURAUD 1
USDJPY 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -567
EURJPY -10
EURUSD 85
AUDJPY -106
NZDJPY 97
CADJPY -113
EURAUD -114
USDJPY -111
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -26K
EURJPY 0
EURUSD 159
AUDJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
CADJPY -1K
EURAUD -270
USDJPY -329
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +99.60 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +781.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -930.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MIGCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 3
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 6
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
HFMarkets-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
TMS-Live
0.00 × 5
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 20
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
296 more...
ALWAYS HAVE A TRADING MINDSET AS A BUSINESS
Safe trading and long-term profits, not just thinking about large profits in a short time, which ultimately leads to a margin call/loss of all money.
- Profit and loss are part of business.
- Always view trading as a long-term journey.
- Trade with money management, with a maximum risk per trade of 1.5% (less is better) of your balance to maintain psychological health in the event of a loss.
- I always open the market with pending orders (to be consistent with trading rules, avoid having to monitor the market constantly, and avoid overtrading).
- My trading positions always have stop-loss (SL) and take profit (TP) (to avoid uncontrolled or excessively volatile market movements) to maintain a safe balance.
- I don't promise profits every month; sometimes we have losing months, but based on experience, I'm confident that in the long run, it will be profitable.(2-15% average per month based on experience).
- Thank you, and happy trading.
No reviews
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 09:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 09:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 09:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copy

