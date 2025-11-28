- Growth
Trades:
75
Profit Trades:
29 (38.66%)
Loss Trades:
46 (61.33%)
Best trade:
99.60 USD
Worst trade:
-113.83 USD
Gross Profit:
2 517.64 USD (115 387 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 356.15 USD (142 328 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (781.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
781.33 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
98.46%
Max deposit load:
9.23%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.42
Long Trades:
63 (84.00%)
Short Trades:
12 (16.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.75
Expected Payoff:
-11.18 USD
Average Profit:
86.82 USD
Average Loss:
-72.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-930.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-930.18 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-6.95%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 770.49 USD
Maximal:
2 008.35 USD (38.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.62% (2 008.35 USD)
By Equity:
2.78% (267.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|67
|EURJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-567
|EURJPY
|-10
|EURUSD
|85
|AUDJPY
|-106
|NZDJPY
|97
|CADJPY
|-113
|EURAUD
|-114
|USDJPY
|-111
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-26K
|EURJPY
|0
|EURUSD
|159
|AUDJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|EURAUD
|-270
|USDJPY
|-329
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +99.60 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +781.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -930.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
MIGCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 3
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 6
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarkets-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 20
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
ACCORDUS-Server
|0.00 × 1
ALWAYS HAVE A TRADING MINDSET AS A BUSINESS
Safe trading and long-term profits, not just thinking about large profits in a short time, which ultimately leads to a margin call/loss of all money.
- Profit and loss are part of business.
- Always view trading as a long-term journey.
- Trade with money management, with a maximum risk per trade of 1.5% (less is better) of your balance to maintain psychological health in the event of a loss.
- I always open the market with pending orders (to be consistent with trading rules, avoid having to monitor the market constantly, and avoid overtrading).
- My trading positions always have stop-loss (SL) and take profit (TP) (to avoid uncontrolled or excessively volatile market movements) to maintain a safe balance.
- I don't promise profits every month; sometimes we have losing months, but based on experience, I'm confident that in the long run, it will be profitable.(2-15% average per month based on experience).
- Thank you, and happy trading.
