- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
79
盈利交易:
31 (39.24%)
亏损交易:
48 (60.76%)
最好交易:
99.60 USD
最差交易:
-113.83 USD
毛利:
2 712.86 USD (125 387 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 436.95 USD (146 328 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (781.33 USD)
最大连续盈利:
781.33 USD (9)
夏普比率:
-0.09
交易活动:
94.93%
最大入金加载:
9.23%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
14
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
-0.36
长期交易:
67 (84.81%)
短期交易:
12 (15.19%)
利润因子:
0.79
预期回报:
-9.17 USD
平均利润:
87.51 USD
平均损失:
-71.60 USD
最大连续失误:
14 (-930.18 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-930.18 USD (14)
每月增长:
-5.79%
算法交易:
3%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 770.49 USD
最大值:
2 008.35 USD (38.34%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
19.62% (2 008.35 USD)
净值:
2.78% (267.98 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|71
|EURJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|-453
|EURJPY
|-10
|EURUSD
|85
|AUDJPY
|-106
|NZDJPY
|97
|CADJPY
|-113
|EURAUD
|-114
|USDJPY
|-111
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|-20K
|EURJPY
|0
|EURUSD
|159
|AUDJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|EURAUD
|-270
|USDJPY
|-329
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +99.60 USD
最差交易: -114 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 14
最大连续盈利: +781.33 USD
最大连续亏损: -930.18 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
ALWAYS HAVE A TRADING MINDSET AS A BUSINESS
Safe trading and long-term profits, not just thinking about large profits in a short time, which ultimately leads to a margin call/loss of all money.
- Profit and loss are part of business.
- Always view trading as a long-term journey.
- Trade with money management, with a maximum risk per trade of 1.5% (less is better) of your balance to maintain psychological health in the event of a loss.
- I always open the market with pending orders (to be consistent with trading rules, avoid having to monitor the market constantly, and avoid overtrading).
- My trading positions always have stop-loss (SL) and take profit (TP) (to avoid uncontrolled or excessively volatile market movements) to maintain a safe balance.
- I don't promise profits every month; sometimes we have losing months, but based on experience, I'm confident that in the long run, it will be profitable.(2-15% average per month based on experience).
- Thank you, and happy trading.
