信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / BALI ISLAND TRADER
I Wayan Widya

BALI ISLAND TRADER

I Wayan Widya
0条评论
5
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -6%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
79
盈利交易:
31 (39.24%)
亏损交易:
48 (60.76%)
最好交易:
99.60 USD
最差交易:
-113.83 USD
毛利:
2 712.86 USD (125 387 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 436.95 USD (146 328 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (781.33 USD)
最大连续盈利:
781.33 USD (9)
夏普比率:
-0.09
交易活动:
94.93%
最大入金加载:
9.23%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
14
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
-0.36
长期交易:
67 (84.81%)
短期交易:
12 (15.19%)
利润因子:
0.79
预期回报:
-9.17 USD
平均利润:
87.51 USD
平均损失:
-71.60 USD
最大连续失误:
14 (-930.18 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-930.18 USD (14)
每月增长:
-5.79%
算法交易:
3%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 770.49 USD
最大值:
2 008.35 USD (38.34%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
19.62% (2 008.35 USD)
净值:
2.78% (267.98 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 71
EURJPY 2
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
EURAUD 1
USDJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -453
EURJPY -10
EURUSD 85
AUDJPY -106
NZDJPY 97
CADJPY -113
EURAUD -114
USDJPY -111
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD -20K
EURJPY 0
EURUSD 159
AUDJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
CADJPY -1K
EURAUD -270
USDJPY -329
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

MIGCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 3
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 6
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
HFMarkets-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
TMS-Live
0.00 × 5
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 20
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
296 更多...
ALWAYS HAVE A TRADING MINDSET AS A BUSINESS
Safe trading and long-term profits, not just thinking about large profits in a short time, which ultimately leads to a margin call/loss of all money.
- Profit and loss are part of business.
- Always view trading as a long-term journey.
- Trade with money management, with a maximum risk per trade of 1.5% (less is better) of your balance to maintain psychological health in the event of a loss.
- I always open the market with pending orders (to be consistent with trading rules, avoid having to monitor the market constantly, and avoid overtrading).
- My trading positions always have stop-loss (SL) and take profit (TP) (to avoid uncontrolled or excessively volatile market movements) to maintain a safe balance.
- I don't promise profits every month; sometimes we have losing months, but based on experience, I'm confident that in the long run, it will be profitable.(2-15% average per month based on experience).
- Thank you, and happy trading.
没有评论
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 09:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 09:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 09:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
BALI ISLAND TRADER
每月30 USD
-6%
0
0
USD
9.3K
USD
5
3%
79
39%
95%
0.78
-9.17
USD
20%
1:50
