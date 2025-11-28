SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / BALI ISLAND TRADER
I Wayan Widya

BALI ISLAND TRADER

I Wayan Widya
0 comentarios
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -6%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
80
Transacciones Rentables:
31 (38.75%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
49 (61.25%)
Mejor transacción:
99.60 USD
Peor transacción:
-113.83 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 712.86 USD (125 387 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-3 477.35 USD (148 328 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (781.33 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
781.33 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.09
Actividad comercial:
93.44%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.23%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
16
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.38
Transacciones Largas:
68 (85.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
12 (15.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.78
Beneficio Esperado:
-9.56 USD
Beneficio medio:
87.51 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-70.97 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-930.18 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-930.18 USD (14)
Crecimiento al mes:
-6.20%
Trading algorítmico:
3%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 770.49 USD
Máxima:
2 008.35 USD (38.34%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
19.62% (2 008.35 USD)
De fondos:
2.78% (267.98 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 72
EURJPY 2
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
EURAUD 1
USDJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -493
EURJPY -10
EURUSD 85
AUDJPY -106
NZDJPY 97
CADJPY -113
EURAUD -114
USDJPY -111
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -22K
EURJPY 0
EURUSD 159
AUDJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
CADJPY -1K
EURAUD -270
USDJPY -329
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +99.60 USD
Peor transacción: -114 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 14
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +781.33 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -930.18 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

MIGCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 3
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 6
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
HFMarkets-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
TMS-Live
0.00 × 5
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 20
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
otros 296...
ALWAYS HAVE A TRADING MINDSET AS A BUSINESS
Safe trading and long-term profits, not just thinking about large profits in a short time, which ultimately leads to a margin call/loss of all money.
- Profit and loss are part of business.
- Always view trading as a long-term journey.
- Trade with money management, with a maximum risk per trade of 1.5% (less is better) of your balance to maintain psychological health in the event of a loss.
- I always open the market with pending orders (to be consistent with trading rules, avoid having to monitor the market constantly, and avoid overtrading).
- My trading positions always have stop-loss (SL) and take profit (TP) (to avoid uncontrolled or excessively volatile market movements) to maintain a safe balance.
- I don't promise profits every month; sometimes we have losing months, but based on experience, I'm confident that in the long run, it will be profitable.(2-15% average per month based on experience).
- Thank you, and happy trading.
No hay comentarios
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 09:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 09:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 09:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
