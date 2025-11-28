시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / BALI ISLAND TRADER
I Wayan Widya

BALI ISLAND TRADER

I Wayan Widya
0 리뷰
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -4%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
115
이익 거래:
48 (41.73%)
손실 거래:
67 (58.26%)
최고의 거래:
99.84 USD
최악의 거래:
-120.92 USD
총 수익:
4 245.18 USD (202 607 pips)
총 손실:
-4 745.85 USD (200 035 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (1 184.62 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 184.62 USD (13)
샤프 비율:
-0.03
거래 활동:
84.89%
최대 입금량:
9.23%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
33
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
-0.25
롱(주식매수):
100 (86.96%)
숏(주식차입매도):
15 (13.04%)
수익 요인:
0.89
기대수익:
-4.35 USD
평균 이익:
88.44 USD
평균 손실:
-70.83 USD
연속 최대 손실:
14 (-930.18 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-930.18 USD (14)
월별 성장률:
12.36%
Algo 트레이딩:
4%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1 770.49 USD
최대한의:
2 008.35 USD (38.34%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
19.62% (2 008.35 USD)
자본금별:
2.78% (267.98 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 105
EURJPY 2
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
EURAUD 1
USDJPY 1
EURNZD 1
NZDUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 7
EURJPY -10
EURUSD 85
AUDJPY -106
NZDJPY 97
CADJPY -113
EURAUD -114
USDJPY -111
EURNZD -121
NZDUSD -115
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 4.5K
EURJPY 0
EURUSD 159
AUDJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
CADJPY -1K
EURAUD -270
USDJPY -329
EURNZD -300
NZDUSD -200
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +99.84 USD
최악의 거래: -121 USD
연속 최대 이익: 13
연속 최대 손실: 14
연속 최대 이익: +1 184.62 USD
연속 최대 손실: -930.18 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
TMS-Live
0.00 × 5
MIGCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
HFMarkets-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
302 더...
ALWAYS HAVE A TRADING MINDSET AS A BUSINESS
Safe trading and long-term profits, not just thinking about large profits in a short time, which ultimately leads to a margin call/loss of all money.
- Profit and loss are part of business.
- Always view trading as a long-term journey.
- Trade with money management, with a maximum risk per trade of 1.5% (less is better) of your balance to maintain psychological health in the event of a loss.
- I always open the market with pending orders (to be consistent with trading rules, avoid having to monitor the market constantly, and avoid overtrading).
- My trading positions always have stop-loss (SL) and take profit (TP) (to avoid uncontrolled or excessively volatile market movements) to maintain a safe balance.
- I don't promise profits every month; sometimes we have losing months, but based on experience, I'm confident that in the long run, it will be profitable.(2-15% average per month based on experience).
- Thank you, and happy trading.
리뷰 없음
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 09:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 09:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 09:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
