트레이드:
115
이익 거래:
48 (41.73%)
손실 거래:
67 (58.26%)
최고의 거래:
99.84 USD
최악의 거래:
-120.92 USD
총 수익:
4 245.18 USD (202 607 pips)
총 손실:
-4 745.85 USD (200 035 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (1 184.62 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 184.62 USD (13)
샤프 비율:
-0.03
거래 활동:
84.89%
최대 입금량:
9.23%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
33
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
-0.25
롱(주식매수):
100 (86.96%)
숏(주식차입매도):
15 (13.04%)
수익 요인:
0.89
기대수익:
-4.35 USD
평균 이익:
88.44 USD
평균 손실:
-70.83 USD
연속 최대 손실:
14 (-930.18 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-930.18 USD (14)
월별 성장률:
12.36%
Algo 트레이딩:
4%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1 770.49 USD
최대한의:
2 008.35 USD (38.34%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
19.62% (2 008.35 USD)
자본금별:
2.78% (267.98 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|105
|EURJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|7
|EURJPY
|-10
|EURUSD
|85
|AUDJPY
|-106
|NZDJPY
|97
|CADJPY
|-113
|EURAUD
|-114
|USDJPY
|-111
|EURNZD
|-121
|NZDUSD
|-115
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.5K
|EURJPY
|0
|EURUSD
|159
|AUDJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|EURAUD
|-270
|USDJPY
|-329
|EURNZD
|-300
|NZDUSD
|-200
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +99.84 USD
최악의 거래: -121 USD
연속 최대 이익: 13
연속 최대 손실: 14
연속 최대 이익: +1 184.62 USD
연속 최대 손실: -930.18 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
MIGCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarkets-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
ALWAYS HAVE A TRADING MINDSET AS A BUSINESS
Safe trading and long-term profits, not just thinking about large profits in a short time, which ultimately leads to a margin call/loss of all money.
- Profit and loss are part of business.
- Always view trading as a long-term journey.
- Trade with money management, with a maximum risk per trade of 1.5% (less is better) of your balance to maintain psychological health in the event of a loss.
- I always open the market with pending orders (to be consistent with trading rules, avoid having to monitor the market constantly, and avoid overtrading).
- My trading positions always have stop-loss (SL) and take profit (TP) (to avoid uncontrolled or excessively volatile market movements) to maintain a safe balance.
- I don't promise profits every month; sometimes we have losing months, but based on experience, I'm confident that in the long run, it will be profitable.(2-15% average per month based on experience).
- Thank you, and happy trading.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
9.5K
USD
USD
6
4%
115
41%
85%
0.89
-4.35
USD
USD
20%
1:50