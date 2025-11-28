SignauxSections
I Wayan Widya

BALI ISLAND TRADER

I Wayan Widya
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -2%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
3 (27.27%)
Perte trades:
8 (72.73%)
Meilleure transaction:
99.13 USD
Pire transaction:
-102.55 USD
Bénéfice brut:
237.86 USD (12 000 pips)
Perte brute:
-597.38 USD (29 564 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (237.86 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
237.86 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.46
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.01%
Dernier trade:
24 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
-0.60
Longs trades:
11 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.40
Rendement attendu:
-32.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
79.29 USD
Perte moyenne:
-74.67 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-597.38 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-597.38 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
359.52 USD
Maximal:
597.38 USD (11.41%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.84% (597.38 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.95% (197.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -360
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -18K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +99.13 USD
Pire transaction: -103 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +237.86 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -597.38 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
194 plus...
ALWAYS HAVE A TRADING MINDSET AS A BUSINESS
Safe trading and long-term profits, not just thinking about large profits in a short time, which ultimately leads to a margin call/loss of all money.
- Profit and loss are part of business.
- Always view trading as a long-term journey.
- Trade with money management, with a maximum risk per trade of 1.5% (less is better) of your balance to maintain psychological health in the event of a loss.
- I always open the market with pending orders (to be consistent with trading rules, avoid having to monitor the market constantly, and avoid overtrading).
- My trading positions always have stop-loss (SL) and take profit (TP) (to avoid uncontrolled or excessively volatile market movements) to maintain a safe balance.
- I don't promise profits every month; sometimes we have losing months, but based on experience, I'm confident that in the long run, it will be profitable.(2-15% average per month based on experience).
- Thank you, and happy trading.
Aucun avis
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 09:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 09:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 09:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
