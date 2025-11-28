- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
3 (27.27%)
Perte trades:
8 (72.73%)
Meilleure transaction:
99.13 USD
Pire transaction:
-102.55 USD
Bénéfice brut:
237.86 USD (12 000 pips)
Perte brute:
-597.38 USD (29 564 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (237.86 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
237.86 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.46
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.01%
Dernier trade:
24 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
-0.60
Longs trades:
11 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.40
Rendement attendu:
-32.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
79.29 USD
Perte moyenne:
-74.67 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-597.38 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-597.38 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
359.52 USD
Maximal:
597.38 USD (11.41%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.84% (597.38 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.95% (197.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-360
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-18K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +99.13 USD
Pire transaction: -103 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +237.86 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -597.38 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
194 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
ALWAYS HAVE A TRADING MINDSET AS A BUSINESS
Safe trading and long-term profits, not just thinking about large profits in a short time, which ultimately leads to a margin call/loss of all money.
- Profit and loss are part of business.
- Always view trading as a long-term journey.
- Trade with money management, with a maximum risk per trade of 1.5% (less is better) of your balance to maintain psychological health in the event of a loss.
- I always open the market with pending orders (to be consistent with trading rules, avoid having to monitor the market constantly, and avoid overtrading).
- My trading positions always have stop-loss (SL) and take profit (TP) (to avoid uncontrolled or excessively volatile market movements) to maintain a safe balance.
- I don't promise profits every month; sometimes we have losing months, but based on experience, I'm confident that in the long run, it will be profitable.(2-15% average per month based on experience).
- Thank you, and happy trading.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
9.6K
USD
USD
1
0%
11
27%
100%
0.39
-32.68
USD
USD
6%
1:50