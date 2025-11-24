SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Trend Trading with Supply and Demand
Ferhat Vurmaz

Trend Trading with Supply and Demand

Ferhat Vurmaz
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 40 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 15%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
122
Negociações com lucro:
69 (56.55%)
Negociações com perda:
53 (43.44%)
Melhor negociação:
8.10 USD
Pior negociação:
-4.82 USD
Lucro bruto:
53.33 USD (2 561 pips)
Perda bruta:
-50.62 USD (1 515 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (3.44 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
13.19 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
7.21%
Depósito máximo carregado:
146.65%
Último negócio:
2 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
31 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.23
Negociações longas:
81 (66.39%)
Negociações curtas:
41 (33.61%)
Fator de lucro:
1.05
Valor esperado:
0.02 USD
Lucro médio:
0.77 USD
Perda média:
-0.96 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-6.09 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-6.09 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
41.88%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
11.72 USD
Máximo:
11.72 USD (38.35%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
37.99% (11.61 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
45.96% (13.60 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 122
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +8.10 USD
Pior negociação: -5 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +3.44 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -6.09 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
0.40 × 267
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.55 × 1285
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 155
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
VantageFX-Live
0.94 × 17
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.19 × 960
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Darwinex-Live
1.43 × 56
Exness-MT5Real6
1.60 × 10
38 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.

I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.

Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.

This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
Sem comentários
2026.01.07 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.07 00:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.18 16:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 08:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 06:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 12:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 16:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 13:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 13:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Trend Trading with Supply and Demand
40 USD por mês
15%
0
0
USD
137
USD
7
0%
122
56%
7%
1.05
0.02
USD
46%
1:200
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.