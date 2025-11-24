- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
122
Negociações com lucro:
69 (56.55%)
Negociações com perda:
53 (43.44%)
Melhor negociação:
8.10 USD
Pior negociação:
-4.82 USD
Lucro bruto:
53.33 USD (2 561 pips)
Perda bruta:
-50.62 USD (1 515 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (3.44 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
13.19 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
7.21%
Depósito máximo carregado:
146.65%
Último negócio:
2 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
31 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.23
Negociações longas:
81 (66.39%)
Negociações curtas:
41 (33.61%)
Fator de lucro:
1.05
Valor esperado:
0.02 USD
Lucro médio:
0.77 USD
Perda média:
-0.96 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-6.09 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-6.09 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
41.88%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
11.72 USD
Máximo:
11.72 USD (38.35%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
37.99% (11.61 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
45.96% (13.60 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|122
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|EURUSD
|3
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|EURUSD
|1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.40 × 267
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.55 × 1285
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 155
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.94 × 17
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.19 × 960
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.43 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.60 × 10
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.
I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.
Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.
This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
40 USD por mês
15%
0
0
USD
USD
137
USD
USD
7
0%
122
56%
7%
1.05
0.02
USD
USD
46%
1:200