SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Trend Trading with Supply and Demand
Ferhat Vurmaz

Trend Trading with Supply and Demand

Ferhat Vurmaz
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 40 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 15%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
122
Transacciones Rentables:
69 (56.55%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
53 (43.44%)
Mejor transacción:
8.10 USD
Peor transacción:
-4.82 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
53.33 USD (2 561 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-50.62 USD (1 515 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (3.44 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
13.19 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Actividad comercial:
7.21%
Carga máxima del depósito:
146.65%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
31 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.23
Transacciones Largas:
81 (66.39%)
Transacciones Cortas:
41 (33.61%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.05
Beneficio Esperado:
0.02 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.77 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.96 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-6.09 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-6.09 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
43.39%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
11.72 USD
Máxima:
11.72 USD (38.35%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
37.99% (11.61 USD)
De fondos:
45.96% (13.60 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 122
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +8.10 USD
Peor transacción: -5 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +3.44 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -6.09 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
0.40 × 267
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.55 × 1285
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 155
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
VantageFX-Live
0.94 × 17
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.19 × 960
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Darwinex-Live
1.43 × 56
Exness-MT5Real6
1.60 × 10
otros 38...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.

I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.

Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.

This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
No hay comentarios
2026.01.07 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.07 00:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.18 16:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 08:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 06:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 12:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 16:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 13:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 13:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Trend Trading with Supply and Demand
40 USD al mes
15%
0
0
USD
137
USD
7
0%
122
56%
7%
1.05
0.02
USD
46%
1:200
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.