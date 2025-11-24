- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
122
Transacciones Rentables:
69 (56.55%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
53 (43.44%)
Mejor transacción:
8.10 USD
Peor transacción:
-4.82 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
53.33 USD (2 561 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-50.62 USD (1 515 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (3.44 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
13.19 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Actividad comercial:
7.21%
Carga máxima del depósito:
146.65%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
31 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.23
Transacciones Largas:
81 (66.39%)
Transacciones Cortas:
41 (33.61%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.05
Beneficio Esperado:
0.02 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.77 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.96 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-6.09 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-6.09 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
43.39%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
11.72 USD
Máxima:
11.72 USD (38.35%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
37.99% (11.61 USD)
De fondos:
45.96% (13.60 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|122
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURUSD
|3
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURUSD
|1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +8.10 USD
Peor transacción: -5 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +3.44 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -6.09 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.40 × 267
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.55 × 1285
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 155
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.94 × 17
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.19 × 960
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.43 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.60 × 10
otros 38...
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.
I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.
Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.
This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
