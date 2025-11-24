信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Trend Trading with Supply and Demand
Ferhat Vurmaz

Trend Trading with Supply and Demand

Ferhat Vurmaz
可靠性
7
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2025 15%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
122
盈利交易:
69 (56.55%)
亏损交易:
53 (43.44%)
最好交易:
8.10 USD
最差交易:
-4.82 USD
毛利:
53.33 USD (2 561 pips)
毛利亏损:
-50.62 USD (1 515 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (3.44 USD)
最大连续盈利:
13.19 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
7.21%
最大入金加载:
146.65%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
31 分钟
采收率:
0.23
长期交易:
81 (66.39%)
短期交易:
41 (33.61%)
利润因子:
1.05
预期回报:
0.02 USD
平均利润:
0.77 USD
平均损失:
-0.96 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-6.09 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-6.09 USD (4)
每月增长:
41.88%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
11.72 USD
最大值:
11.72 USD (38.35%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
37.99% (11.61 USD)
净值:
45.96% (13.60 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 122
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +8.10 USD
最差交易: -5 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +3.44 USD
最大连续亏损: -6.09 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
0.40 × 267
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.55 × 1285
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 155
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
VantageFX-Live
0.94 × 17
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.19 × 960
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Darwinex-Live
1.43 × 56
Exness-MT5Real6
1.60 × 10
38 更多...
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.

I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.

Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.

This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
没有评论
2026.01.07 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.07 00:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.18 16:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 08:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 06:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 12:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 16:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 13:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 13:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
