- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
122
盈利交易:
69 (56.55%)
亏损交易:
53 (43.44%)
最好交易:
8.10 USD
最差交易:
-4.82 USD
毛利:
53.33 USD (2 561 pips)
毛利亏损:
-50.62 USD (1 515 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (3.44 USD)
最大连续盈利:
13.19 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
7.21%
最大入金加载:
146.65%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
31 分钟
采收率:
0.23
长期交易:
81 (66.39%)
短期交易:
41 (33.61%)
利润因子:
1.05
预期回报:
0.02 USD
平均利润:
0.77 USD
平均损失:
-0.96 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-6.09 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-6.09 USD (4)
每月增长:
41.88%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
11.72 USD
最大值:
11.72 USD (38.35%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
37.99% (11.61 USD)
净值:
45.96% (13.60 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|122
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|3
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +8.10 USD
最差交易: -5 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +3.44 USD
最大连续亏损: -6.09 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.40 × 267
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.55 × 1285
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 155
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.94 × 17
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.19 × 960
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.43 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.60 × 10
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.
I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.
Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.
This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
