Trades:
22
Bénéfice trades:
12 (54.54%)
Perte trades:
10 (45.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.42 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.93 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4.20 USD (273 pips)
Perte brute:
-5.83 USD (183 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (3.44 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3.44 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
62.43%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
19.71%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
8 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.46
Longs trades:
17 (77.27%)
Courts trades:
5 (22.73%)
Facteur de profit:
0.72
Rendement attendu:
-0.07 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.35 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.58 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-0.65 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.92 USD (3)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.53 USD
Maximal:
3.53 USD (11.55%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.09% (3.39 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.46% (0.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|22
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|90
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.42 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3.44 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.65 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.40 × 267
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.55 × 1285
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 155
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.94 × 17
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.19 × 960
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.43 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.60 × 10
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.
I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.
Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.
This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
Aucun avis
