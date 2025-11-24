SignauxSections
Ferhat Vurmaz

Trend Trading with Supply and Demand

Ferhat Vurmaz
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -5%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
22
Bénéfice trades:
12 (54.54%)
Perte trades:
10 (45.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.42 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.93 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4.20 USD (273 pips)
Perte brute:
-5.83 USD (183 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (3.44 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3.44 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
62.43%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
19.71%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
8 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.46
Longs trades:
17 (77.27%)
Courts trades:
5 (22.73%)
Facteur de profit:
0.72
Rendement attendu:
-0.07 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.35 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.58 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-0.65 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.92 USD (3)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.53 USD
Maximal:
3.53 USD (11.55%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.09% (3.39 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.46% (0.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 90
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.42 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3.44 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.65 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
0.40 × 267
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.55 × 1285
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 155
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
VantageFX-Live
0.94 × 17
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.19 × 960
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Darwinex-Live
1.43 × 56
Exness-MT5Real6
1.60 × 10
38 plus...
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.

I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.

Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.

This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
Aucun avis
2025.11.24 13:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 13:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
