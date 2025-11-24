SignaleKategorien
Ferhat Vurmaz

Trend Trading with Supply and Demand

Ferhat Vurmaz
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
7 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 40 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 15%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
122
Gewinntrades:
69 (56.55%)
Verlusttrades:
53 (43.44%)
Bester Trade:
8.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.82 USD
Bruttoprofit:
53.33 USD (2 561 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-50.62 USD (1 515 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (3.44 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
13.19 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
7.21%
Max deposit load:
146.65%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
31 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.23
Long-Positionen:
81 (66.39%)
Short-Positionen:
41 (33.61%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.05
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.02 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.77 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.96 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-6.09 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-6.09 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
41.88%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
11.72 USD
Maximaler:
11.72 USD (38.35%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
37.99% (11.61 USD)
Kapital:
45.96% (13.60 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 122
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +8.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +3.44 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -6.09 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
0.40 × 267
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.55 × 1285
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 155
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
VantageFX-Live
0.94 × 17
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.19 × 960
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Darwinex-Live
1.43 × 56
Exness-MT5Real6
1.60 × 10
noch 38 ...
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.

I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.

Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.

This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.07 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.07 00:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.18 16:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 08:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 06:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 12:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 16:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 13:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 13:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
