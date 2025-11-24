Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.





I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.





Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.





This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.