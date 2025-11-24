- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
122
Gewinntrades:
69 (56.55%)
Verlusttrades:
53 (43.44%)
Bester Trade:
8.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.82 USD
Bruttoprofit:
53.33 USD (2 561 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-50.62 USD (1 515 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (3.44 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
13.19 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
7.21%
Max deposit load:
146.65%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
31 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.23
Long-Positionen:
81 (66.39%)
Short-Positionen:
41 (33.61%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.05
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.02 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.77 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.96 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-6.09 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-6.09 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
41.88%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
11.72 USD
Maximaler:
11.72 USD (38.35%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
37.99% (11.61 USD)
Kapital:
45.96% (13.60 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|122
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|3
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +8.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +3.44 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -6.09 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.40 × 267
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.55 × 1285
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 155
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.94 × 17
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.19 × 960
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.43 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.60 × 10
noch 38 ...Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.
I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.
Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.
This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
