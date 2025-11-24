- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
122
利益トレード:
69 (56.55%)
損失トレード:
53 (43.44%)
ベストトレード:
8.10 USD
最悪のトレード:
-4.82 USD
総利益:
53.33 USD (2 561 pips)
総損失:
-50.62 USD (1 515 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
6 (3.44 USD)
最大連続利益:
13.19 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.08
取引アクティビティ:
7.21%
最大入金額:
146.65%
最近のトレード:
2 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
31 分
リカバリーファクター:
0.23
長いトレード:
81 (66.39%)
短いトレード:
41 (33.61%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.05
期待されたペイオフ:
0.02 USD
平均利益:
0.77 USD
平均損失:
-0.96 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-6.09 USD)
最大連続損失:
-6.09 USD (4)
月間成長:
41.88%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
11.72 USD
最大の:
11.72 USD (38.35%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
37.99% (11.61 USD)
エクイティによる:
45.96% (13.60 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|122
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|EURUSD
|3
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|EURUSD
|1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +8.10 USD
最悪のトレード: -5 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +3.44 USD
最大連続損失: -6.09 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Pepperstone-MT5-Live01"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.40 × 267
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.55 × 1285
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 155
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.94 × 17
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.19 × 960
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.43 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.60 × 10
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.
I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.
Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.
This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
