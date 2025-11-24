シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Trend Trading with Supply and Demand
Ferhat Vurmaz

Trend Trading with Supply and Demand

Ferhat Vurmaz
レビュー0件
信頼性
7週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  40  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 15%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
122
利益トレード:
69 (56.55%)
損失トレード:
53 (43.44%)
ベストトレード:
8.10 USD
最悪のトレード:
-4.82 USD
総利益:
53.33 USD (2 561 pips)
総損失:
-50.62 USD (1 515 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
6 (3.44 USD)
最大連続利益:
13.19 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.08
取引アクティビティ:
7.21%
最大入金額:
146.65%
最近のトレード:
2 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
31 分
リカバリーファクター:
0.23
長いトレード:
81 (66.39%)
短いトレード:
41 (33.61%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.05
期待されたペイオフ:
0.02 USD
平均利益:
0.77 USD
平均損失:
-0.96 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-6.09 USD)
最大連続損失:
-6.09 USD (4)
月間成長:
41.88%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
11.72 USD
最大の:
11.72 USD (38.35%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
37.99% (11.61 USD)
エクイティによる:
45.96% (13.60 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 122
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD 1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +8.10 USD
最悪のトレード: -5 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +3.44 USD
最大連続損失: -6.09 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Pepperstone-MT5-Live01"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
0.40 × 267
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.55 × 1285
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 155
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
VantageFX-Live
0.94 × 17
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.19 × 960
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Darwinex-Live
1.43 × 56
Exness-MT5Real6
1.60 × 10
38 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.

I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.

Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.

This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
レビューなし
2026.01.07 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.07 00:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.18 16:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 08:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 06:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 12:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 16:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 13:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 13:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Trend Trading with Supply and Demand
40 USD/月
15%
0
0
USD
137
USD
7
0%
122
56%
7%
1.05
0.02
USD
46%
1:200
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください