시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Trend Trading with Supply and Demand
Ferhat Vurmaz

Trend Trading with Supply and Demand

Ferhat Vurmaz
0 리뷰
안정성
7
0 / 0 USD
월별 40 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 15%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
122
이익 거래:
69 (56.55%)
손실 거래:
53 (43.44%)
최고의 거래:
8.10 USD
최악의 거래:
-4.82 USD
총 수익:
53.33 USD (2 561 pips)
총 손실:
-50.62 USD (1 515 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
6 (3.44 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
13.19 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.08
거래 활동:
7.21%
최대 입금량:
146.65%
최근 거래:
19 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
31 분
회복 요인:
0.23
롱(주식매수):
81 (66.39%)
숏(주식차입매도):
41 (33.61%)
수익 요인:
1.05
기대수익:
0.02 USD
평균 이익:
0.77 USD
평균 손실:
-0.96 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-6.09 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-6.09 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
41.88%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
11.72 USD
최대한의:
11.72 USD (38.35%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
37.99% (11.61 USD)
자본금별:
45.96% (13.60 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 122
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +8.10 USD
최악의 거래: -5 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +3.44 USD
연속 최대 손실: -6.09 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
0.40 × 267
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.55 × 1285
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 155
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
VantageFX-Live
0.94 × 17
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.19 × 960
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Darwinex-Live
1.43 × 56
Exness-MT5Real6
1.60 × 10
38 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.

I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.

Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.

This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.07 00:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.18 16:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 08:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 06:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 12:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 16:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 13:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 13:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Trend Trading with Supply and Demand
월별 40 USD
15%
0
0
USD
137
USD
7
0%
122
56%
7%
1.05
0.02
USD
46%
1:200
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.