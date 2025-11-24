- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
122
이익 거래:
69 (56.55%)
손실 거래:
53 (43.44%)
최고의 거래:
8.10 USD
최악의 거래:
-4.82 USD
총 수익:
53.33 USD (2 561 pips)
총 손실:
-50.62 USD (1 515 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
6 (3.44 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
13.19 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.08
거래 활동:
7.21%
최대 입금량:
146.65%
최근 거래:
19 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
31 분
회복 요인:
0.23
롱(주식매수):
81 (66.39%)
숏(주식차입매도):
41 (33.61%)
수익 요인:
1.05
기대수익:
0.02 USD
평균 이익:
0.77 USD
평균 손실:
-0.96 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-6.09 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-6.09 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
41.88%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
11.72 USD
최대한의:
11.72 USD (38.35%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
37.99% (11.61 USD)
자본금별:
45.96% (13.60 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|122
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSD
|3
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSD
|1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +8.10 USD
최악의 거래: -5 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +3.44 USD
연속 최대 손실: -6.09 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.40 × 267
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.55 × 1285
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 155
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.94 × 17
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.19 × 960
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.43 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.60 × 10
Hello, I've been using many trading techniques for a long time. Indicators have overwhelmed me. I've tried many algorithmic trading methods, but they all failed. I've run deep learning models, but they haven't yielded satisfactory results.
I've been trading supply/demand and trend for the last three years. I don't have a single indicator on my charts. My reference levels are always the major and micro trends I draw at m15, h1, and h4 levels. The only expert advisor I use closes open positions when they exceed the percentage levels I specify. This acts as a SL/TP.
Due to regulations in my country, I trade with 1:10 leverage on my main account in Türkiye. I don't really like risk and leverage. However, here, with a small account and high leverage, I've started making careful and profitable trades. I'm excited to start this journey with you.
This is my first time working with Pepperstone. I'm happy with them so far. I hope this satisfaction continues when I withdraw money. :) The capital amount I recommend for you is between $50-250. While I don't like taking risks, the leverage we use is high. Therefore, I would request you not to keep your capital above $250.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 40 USD
15%
0
0
USD
USD
137
USD
USD
7
0%
122
56%
7%
1.05
0.02
USD
USD
46%
1:200